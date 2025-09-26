Tinubu Declares Nigeria’s Economy on Path to Recovery, Hails Olubadan Ladoja’s Coronation in Ibadan

Ibadan, Nigeria (Naija247news, Sept. 26, 2025) — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the nation’s economic trajectory has shifted for the better, declaring that his administration’s reform agenda has “turned the corner” and that “there is now light at the end of the tunnel.”

Speaking at the historic coronation of former Oyo State Governor and long-time ally, Oba (Sen.) Rashidi Adewolu Akanmu Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, the President expressed gratitude to citizens for their patience, sacrifices, and support in enduring the economic adjustments of the past two years.

“Today, I am honoured to bring the cheering news that our economy has turned around and there is now light at the end of the tunnel,” Tinubu said, noting that the reforms under his Renewed Hope Agenda were already bearing fruit.

Reforms and Resilience

President Tinubu emphasized that his government’s tough policy decisions—including fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate unification, and fiscal tightening—were necessary steps to rebuild economic stability. While acknowledging the hardship Nigerians faced, he stressed that the endurance of ordinary citizens was the foundation for the recovery now taking shape.

“The reforms have been successful because of your resilience,” Tinubu told the audience, adding that Nigeria was now positioned to achieve sustainable growth.

His remarks come amid data projections suggesting headline inflation could fall below 17% by year-end, and with renewed optimism surrounding agricultural reforms, power sector stabilization, and foreign investment flows.

Celebrating a Political Ally Turned Monarch

The President used the occasion to celebrate Oba Ladoja, describing him as both a friend and a figure of resilience in Nigeria’s political history. He recalled Ladoja’s tumultuous governorship, which included an illegal impeachment that was later overturned, praising him as a leader who embodied perseverance and democratic values.

“Today is an exciting day for me, Kabiyesi,” Tinubu said. “It is also a happy day for you. I pray that you will live long and be celebrated as one of the rare leaders in history to ascend the throne of your forefathers.”

Tinubu added that the event was more than a coronation—it was a “homecoming,” reflecting his deep political ties with Ibadan and its people.

Governor Makinde Presents Staff of Office

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who presented the staff of office and certificate to the new monarch, described Oba Ladoja’s ascension as the closure of long-standing disputes within the Ibadan traditional system.

“It is a great honour to celebrate the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland,” Makinde declared. “All challenges associated with the Ibadan traditional institution are now over and put behind us. This means the process is now sacrosanct.”

Makinde, who has previously clashed with Ladoja on political grounds, noted that Ibadan sons and daughters across the world would take pride in the coronation, adding that it symbolized continuity, unity, and reconciliation.

The governor also thanked President Tinubu for honouring the event with his presence, calling it “a mark of respect for tradition and the people of Oyo State.”

A Destiny Fulfilled

In his acceptance speech, the new Olubadan reflected on his personal journey from Mogaji of the Arusa family in Isale Osi (1992) to the pinnacle of Ibadan’s revered traditional hierarchy.

“It is not by power, influence, connection, or money that we are here today,” Oba Ladoja said. “I appreciate God for taking me to the finishing line from the starting point. I accept not just the paraphernalia of office but also the responsibilities attached to it.”

The Olubadan pledged to uphold the trust of the kingmakers and to strengthen the cultural, political, and spiritual relevance of the Ibadan throne. He thanked Governor Makinde for ratifying his selection and expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his presence, calling it a personal honour and a gift to the people of Ibadanland.

National and Local Significance

The coronation drew a wide array of dignitaries, including former governors, serving ministers, traditional rulers, and political leaders, underscoring the importance of Ibadan as both a cultural hub and a political powerhouse in Southwest Nigeria.

For Tinubu, the occasion doubled as a symbolic reaffirmation of his grassroots political roots in Oyo State, where he has long cultivated alliances that contributed to his eventual rise to the presidency.

Political observers note that Tinubu’s economic message at the coronation was strategic, aiming to reassure Nigerians that short-term sacrifices will yield long-term stability—while tying the optimism of national recovery to the symbolic renewal represented by Ladoja’s enthronement.

Conclusion: A Turning Point for Nation and Throne

Friday’s event was more than a royal ceremony; it was a convergence of politics, tradition, and economic messaging. President Tinubu sought to reinforce hope in Nigeria’s economic direction, while Ibadan celebrated the crowning of a monarch whose personal journey embodies resilience and destiny.

As the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja now carries the weight of tradition, culture, and unity. For Tinubu, the moment was an opportunity to remind Nigerians that just as Ibadan’s monarchy has survived trials to emerge stronger, so too will the Nigerian economy.

