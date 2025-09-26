Menu
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered Introduces U.S. Fixed Income Securities for SME Clients

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

We are pleased to announce the launch of our latest Wealth Solution — U.S.-Issued Fixed Income Securities — now available to our SME clients.

With a minimum investment of $50,000, you can access a wide selection of debt securities issued by the U.S. Government and leading corporates, designed to deliver stronger portfolio diversification and reliable returns.

Key Benefits:

  • Diversification – Expand your portfolio with high-quality U.S.-issued securities.
  • Stability – Enjoy predictable returns from fixed-income investments.
  • Competitive Yields – Access attractive interest rates to grow your wealth.
  • Risk Management – Benefit from the security of the U.S. financial market.

Our dedicated team of Investment Advisors is available to help you make informed decisions tailored to your business goals.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria