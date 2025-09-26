Standard Chartered Introduces U.S. Fixed Income Securities for SME Clients

We are pleased to announce the launch of our latest Wealth Solution — U.S.-Issued Fixed Income Securities — now available to our SME clients.

With a minimum investment of $50,000, you can access a wide selection of debt securities issued by the U.S. Government and leading corporates, designed to deliver stronger portfolio diversification and reliable returns.

Key Benefits:

Diversification – Expand your portfolio with high-quality U.S.-issued securities.

Stability – Enjoy predictable returns from fixed-income investments.

Competitive Yields – Access attractive interest rates to grow your wealth.

Risk Management – Benefit from the security of the U.S. financial market.

Our dedicated team of Investment Advisors is available to help you make informed decisions tailored to your business goals.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.