Shareholders Endorse Providus–Unity Business Combination, Boosting Confidence in CBN’s Banking Reforms

Lagos (Naija247news, Sept. 26, 2025) — Shareholders of Providus Bank Limited and Unity Bank Plc have formally endorsed the business combination of the two financial institutions, giving resounding approval at a court-ordered Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on Friday.

The green light from shareholders and boards of directors of both banks marks a turning point in Nigeria’s financial landscape, positioning the new entity as a stronger, more resilient institution aligned with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) reform agenda.

CBN’s Role: Building Confidence in the Sector

In a joint statement, Providus and Unity banks expressed gratitude to the CBN for its vision and regulatory support, describing the merger as evidence of the regulator’s determination to foster a more stable financial system. By facilitating the transaction, the CBN has signaled that Nigerian banks must adapt, consolidate, and strengthen in line with its ambition to anchor a trillion-dollar economy.

The vote of approval also reassures businesses, investors, and depositors that Nigeria’s banking sector remains robust, reform-driven, and future-ready.

Scale, Reach, and Market Capacity

Once completed, the enlarged entity will boast a nationwide branch network of about 230 outlets, ranking among the most expansive in Nigeria. Unity Bank’s grassroots presence and long-standing customer loyalty will merge with Providus Bank’s reputation for digital innovation, bespoke SME banking, and customer-centric service.

With a strong Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) at inception, the merged bank will be positioned to support businesses, households, and government at every level of the economy. Analysts expect the combined scale to improve competitiveness in retail banking, trade finance, and digital banking platforms.

Safeguarding Jobs, Expanding Opportunities

Providus and Unity assured stakeholders that the merger will protect existing jobs, create new career opportunities, and invest in people as a core pillar of the integration process. Beyond balance sheets and systems, both banks emphasized that the success of the enlarged institution will rest on human capital.

“This historic transaction is not simply about numbers; it is about confidence in Nigeria’s financial system. By combining Providus Bank and Unity Bank, we are creating an institution of scale and substance that will give confidence to customers, strength to the financial system, and opportunities for our people,” the statement read.

A Bank for the Future

The Providus–Unity merger is set to create a bank that is bigger in ambition, broader in reach, and stronger in capital. With enhanced technology platforms, deeper financial muscle, and a culture of innovation and integrity, the institution is expected to stand as both a guardian of systemic stability and a catalyst for sustainable economic growth.

Market analysts describe the combination as a bold step in Nigeria’s ongoing banking reforms, with ripple effects for financial inclusion, SME financing, and investor confidence.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.