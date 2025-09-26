Recall sacked workers or face action, PENGASSAN tells Dangote Refinery

Abuja, Sept. 26, 2025 (NAN) — The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has demanded the immediate reinstatement of over 800 Nigerian workers allegedly dismissed and replaced with foreign nationals at Dangote Refinery.

The union’s ultimatum was conveyed in a statement signed by Mr. Lumumba Okugbawa, General Secretary of PENGASSAN, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

PENGASSAN had previously raised concerns that refinery staff who joined the union faced restrictions, including denial of entry and withdrawal of transportation, and were later served mass termination notices.

The association condemned these actions as anti-labour and a clear violation of Nigerian labour laws. According to PENGASSAN, the refinery has employed more than 2,000 Indian workers, many reportedly lacking valid immigration documentation, to fill the roles of disengaged Nigerians.

“We are deeply saddened to report the unjust termination of more than 800 Nigerian workers, whose dedication and service have been integral to the operations of this plant. Instead of valuing and retaining this workforce, management has chosen to replace these qualified Nigerians with foreign workers, in clear breach of the Labour Act and the Trade Union Act,” the statement read.

PENGASSAN warned that the action would not be tolerated and insisted that Nigerian workers must be accorded dignity and respect. The union threatened that failure to recall the terminated employees would compel it to pursue all legal remedies under the Constitution and relevant labour laws.

“PENGASSAN urges the management of Dangote Refinery to recall all terminated Nigerian workers. Failure to comply will leave us with no option but to take every legal action available to us as an association,” the statement added.

The union announced that an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting has been scheduled to determine the next steps. PENGASSAN also called on Nigerians to support the cause, describing the situation as a collective struggle: “This slave labour of our brothers and sisters must not be supported. An injury to one is an injury to all.”

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.