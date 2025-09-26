26, September 2025/Naija 247news

Rashidi Ladoja Crowned 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland in Grand Traditional Ceremony

In a grand traditional ceremony held at the Ose Meji Temple in Ibadan South-East Local Government Area, Rashidi Ladoja has been crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. The 81-year-old former Oyo State governor received the symbolic Akoko leaf, marking the beginning of his traditional induction.

Details of the Coronation

The coronation ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and several state governors. Ladoja’s ascension to the throne marks the culmination of a 32-year journey through Ibadan’s traditional chieftaincy ranks, beginning with his appointment as Jagun Olubadan on October 1, 1993. The Olubadan stool is revered for its unique and orderly succession system, distinguishing it among traditional institutions in Nigeria.

Significance of the Event

The coronation ceremony is a significant event for the people of Ibadan and Oyo State, highlighting the importance of traditional institutions in Nigerian culture. Governor Seyi Makinde interrupted his annual vacation to personally witness the historic event, underscoring its importance for the state. Ladoja’s installation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland is expected to bring new momentum to the traditional institution and the people of Ibadan.With the coronation ceremony now concluded, Rashidi Ladoja will be formally presented with the staff and instrument of office by Governor Seyi Makinde at the historic Mapo Hall. This marks a new chapter in the history of Ibadanland, and expectations are high for Ladoja’s leadership and impact on the traditional institution and the people of Ibadan.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.