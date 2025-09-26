Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Rashidi Ladoja crowned 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

26, September 2025/Naija 247news

Rashidi Ladoja Crowned 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland in Grand Traditional Ceremony
In a grand traditional ceremony held at the Ose Meji Temple in Ibadan South-East Local Government Area, Rashidi Ladoja has been crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. The 81-year-old former Oyo State governor received the symbolic Akoko leaf, marking the beginning of his traditional induction.

Details of the Coronation
The coronation ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and several state governors. Ladoja’s ascension to the throne marks the culmination of a 32-year journey through Ibadan’s traditional chieftaincy ranks, beginning with his appointment as Jagun Olubadan on October 1, 1993. The Olubadan stool is revered for its unique and orderly succession system, distinguishing it among traditional institutions in Nigeria.

Significance of the Event
The coronation ceremony is a significant event for the people of Ibadan and Oyo State, highlighting the importance of traditional institutions in Nigerian culture. Governor Seyi Makinde interrupted his annual vacation to personally witness the historic event, underscoring its importance for the state. Ladoja’s installation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland is expected to bring new momentum to the traditional institution and the people of Ibadan.With the coronation ceremony now concluded, Rashidi Ladoja will be formally presented with the staff and instrument of office by Governor Seyi Makinde at the historic Mapo Hall. This marks a new chapter in the history of Ibadanland, and expectations are high for Ladoja’s leadership and impact on the traditional institution and the people of Ibadan.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
One Dead, Another Injured in Onitsha Building Collapse: Police Extend Condolences
Next article
AMCON Sells 34% Stake in Unity Bank to Providus, Paving Way for Merger
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote Petroleum Refinery Reorganisation: Company Reaffirms Commitment to Safety, Integrity, and Workers’ Rights

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — The management of Dangote Petroleum...

AI and the Uncertain Tomorrow of Journalism By Rabi Ummi Umar

Naija247news Naija247news -
Technology has always reshaped human society—lightening burdens, accelerating processes,...

Shareholders Endorse Providus–Unity Business Combination, Boosting Confidence in CBN’s Banking Reforms

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
  Lagos (Naija247news, Sept. 26, 2025) — Shareholders of Providus...

AMCON Sells 34% Stake in Unity Bank to Providus, Paving Way for Merger

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Lagos (Naija247news, Sept. 26, 2025) — The Asset Management...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Dangote Petroleum Refinery Reorganisation: Company Reaffirms Commitment to Safety, Integrity, and Workers’ Rights

Quoted Companies 0
Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — The management of Dangote Petroleum...

AI and the Uncertain Tomorrow of Journalism By Rabi Ummi Umar

Guest Columns 0
Technology has always reshaped human society—lightening burdens, accelerating processes,...

Shareholders Endorse Providus–Unity Business Combination, Boosting Confidence in CBN’s Banking Reforms

NGX 0
  Lagos (Naija247news, Sept. 26, 2025) — Shareholders of Providus...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria