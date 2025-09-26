President Tinubu to Commission Landmark Projects in Abia on October 3, Says Gov Otti

Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to visit Abia State on October 3, 2025, to officially inaugurate a series of completed infrastructure projects undertaken by the administration of Governor Alex Otti.

Naija247news gathered that the announcement was made by Governor Otti during an interactive session with journalists in Umuahia, where he disclosed that the President’s visit is part of a broader federal engagement with states demonstrating strong developmental strides.

According to Naija247news, the projects slated for commissioning include key urban roads in Aba, a modern transport interchange, and a new digital innovation center aimed at boosting youth entrepreneurship and digital skills across the state.

Naija247news understands that preparations are already underway to ensure a smooth and successful visit by the President. Security agencies, protocol teams, and federal advance delegates have begun arriving in Abia to coordinate logistics and final assessments of the projects.

Naija247news reports that Governor Otti described the planned visit as a “milestone moment” in the state’s development journey and a testament to the support Abia has received from the Federal Government under President Tinubu’s leadership.

“The President’s visit on October 3rd will not only strengthen the partnership between the state and the federal government but will also spotlight the progress we’ve made in transforming our cities and investing in our people,” Otti said.

Naija247news gathered that the state government views the inauguration as an opportunity to attract further federal attention to other critical needs, including road infrastructure, power supply, and economic empowerment programs for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the region.

According to Naija247news, President Tinubu is expected to use the visit to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to inclusive development across all regions and to encourage more states to embark on people-focused projects that align with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Residents and community leaders have expressed anticipation over the visit, describing it as a rare opportunity to showcase Abia’s potential and progress on the national stage.

