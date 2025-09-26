Menu
State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

PHOTOS: Unveiling of the New Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

The historic coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland took place at the Ose Meji Temple, Ibadan South-East LGA, marking a new chapter in the ancient city’s royal history.

Crowds of dignitaries, chiefs, and residents gathered to witness the unveiling of the former Oyo State Governor in his full royal regalia.

Credit: Ademola Adegbite

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

CAC, SMEDAN Partner to Provide Free Registration for 250,000 Nigerian MSMEs
