PHOTOS: Sultan of Sokoto Graces Ibadan for Coronation of 44th Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja

Ibadan, Sept. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, arrived Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday to attend the historic coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Sultan was received at the Ibadan airport by Oyo State Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Mojeed Mogbonjubola, alongside senior government officials and representatives of the NSCIA.

He was accompanied by a high-powered delegation, including traditional aides, Muslim leaders, and dignitaries from Sokoto, underscoring the national significance of the event.

The presence of the Sultan highlights the unity of Nigeria’s cultural and religious leadership at the coronation, which has drawn prominent traditional rulers, political leaders, and dignitaries from across the country.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.