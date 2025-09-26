Menu
PHOTOS: Sultan of Sokoto Graces Ibadan for Coronation of 44th Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

Ibadan, Sept. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, arrived Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday to attend the historic coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Sultan was received at the Ibadan airport by Oyo State Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Mojeed Mogbonjubola, alongside senior government officials and representatives of the NSCIA.

He was accompanied by a high-powered delegation, including traditional aides, Muslim leaders, and dignitaries from Sokoto, underscoring the national significance of the event.

The presence of the Sultan highlights the unity of Nigeria’s cultural and religious leadership at the coronation, which has drawn prominent traditional rulers, political leaders, and dignitaries from across the country.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tinubu Declares Nigeria’s Economy on Path to Recovery, Hails Olubadan Ladoja’s Coronation in Ibadan
Samuel Gbenga Salau
Samuel Gbenga Salauhttps://naija247news.com
Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism. As Editorial Board Chairman of Naija247news Media Group LLC, he leads the newsroom’s policy and standards framework, champions data-driven reporting, and steers impactful coverage across macroeconomics, markets, public finance, governance, and development. With a career rooted in evidence-based storytelling, Dr. Samuel is committed to elevating editorial integrity, nurturing young newsroom talent, and positioning Naija247news as a trusted, agenda-shaping voice in Nigeria’s media and policy space.

