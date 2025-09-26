“PenCom Introduces Foreign Currency Pension Contributions for Nigerians Abroad, Dollar-Earning Workers”

Abuja, Sept. 24, 2025 (NAN) – The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has unveiled new guidelines for Foreign Currency (FCY) pension contributions, a key component of its Pension Revolution 2.0, aimed at delivering stronger pensions for Nigerians at home and abroad.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by PenCom Director General, Omolola Oloworaran, via her official X (Twitter) handle. She stated that the commission is rolling out daily initiatives to elevate standards across all critical pillars of the pension sector.

Under the new guidelines, Nigerians living and working abroad can contribute to their Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in foreign currencies. Additionally, Nigerian and foreign workers in Nigeria who earn part or all of their remuneration in foreign currencies are now allowed to make pension contributions in dollars. Contributors can also receive their pension benefits in foreign currency, unless they opt otherwise.

“The FCY pension contribution guidelines, issued for the first time, represent a watershed moment for CPS expansion and financial inclusion,” Oloworaran said.

She described the initiative as a bold reform that underscores PenCom’s commitment to retirement security for all Nigerians, regardless of geographic location.

The FCY guidelines are part of PenCom’s broader strategy to modernise pension administration, enhance inclusivity, and provide Nigerians with more flexibility in planning for their retirement. Oloworaran noted that the reforms will raise the bar for pension management and strengthen Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

“This is not just about contributions; it is about empowering Nigerian workers globally to secure their future with confidence and ease,” she added.

The introduction of FCY pension contributions also positions Nigeria as a forward-looking player in global retirement planning, providing expatriates and foreign-currency earners with formal access to the country’s pension system.

“Pension Revolution 2.0 is about creating a stronger pension framework, enabling greater participation, and ensuring all Nigerians can enjoy financial security in retirement, no matter where they live or work,” Oloworaran concluded.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.