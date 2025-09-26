Pastor Voddie Baucham Jr. Dies at 56 After Emergency Medical Incident

Voddie Baucham Jr., the renowned pastor, theologian, and bestselling author, has passed away at the age of 56 following an emergency medical incident, his family confirmed.

“We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living,” Founders Ministries, his ministry, wrote on social media Thursday afternoon.

The post continued: “Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren.”

Founders Ministries concluded with Psalm 116:15: “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.”

Life and Legacy

Born on March 11, 1969, in Los Angeles, California, Baucham rose to prominence as a pastor in Houston before serving as dean of theology at African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia. He became widely respected among Evangelicals for his preaching on biblical manhood, family discipleship, and cultural apologetics, often drawing large audiences in the U.S. and internationally.

In February 2021, Baucham faced heart failure, a health battle that sparked global prayers and financial support from Christians. He recovered and frequently shared about God’s sustaining grace during that time.

In the months before his death, Baucham announced a move to Florida to serve as founding faculty of Founders Seminary.

Family

Baucham is survived by his wife of 30 years, Bridget, their nine children, and several grandchildren.

Author and Thought Leader

He authored several influential books, including Family Driven Faith, Fault Lines, and The Ever-Loving Truth, all emphasizing the centrality of Scripture in confronting cultural and social issues. His 2021 book, Fault Lines, became a bestseller, cementing his role as a prominent voice warning the Church against the encroachment of social justice ideology.

In a 2024 interview with The Christian Post, Baucham said:

“We are living in a time when there are people who are desperately wicked, in desperate need of repentance and faith, in desperate need of the Gospel. And we’re being told that the wickedness is, in fact, the Gospel.”

He added that such a worldview is destructive because it alienates people from the only hope they have and that laws alone are not enough—true freedom comes from the Gospel.

Public Reactions

Friends and fellow leaders remembered Baucham as a bold preacher with a pastor’s heart. Musician Tauren Wellsreacted on Instagram, saying:

“What in the world?! Maaaaaaan. My prayers are going up for his family.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

