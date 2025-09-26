One Dead, Another Injured in Onitsha Building Collapse: Police Extend Condolences

Naija247news reports that a tragic building collapse in Onitsha, Anambra State, has claimed one life and left another person injured. The incident occurred late Tuesday evening, causing shock and distress within the community.

Naija247news gathered that the collapsed structure was a partially completed residential building located in a busy area of Onitsha. Initial reports suggest that poor construction standards and possible neglect of safety protocols may have contributed to the accident, though investigations are still ongoing.

According to Naija247news, Mr. Ikenga, a local official, confirmed the casualties and revealed that rescue efforts were promptly initiated to retrieve the injured and assess the site for any other potential victims. The injured individual has been rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

Naija247news understands that the state Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has personally extended condolences to the family of the deceased and vowed a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse. The police commissioner also reassured the public of the security agency’s commitment to preventing such tragedies by enforcing building regulations and safety standards.

Naija247news reports that the authorities have cordoned off the area, and structural engineers have been called in to assess the safety of neighboring buildings to prevent further incidents. Community members expressed their concern over the increasing frequency of building collapses in the state, urging government agencies to strengthen regulatory oversight.

Naija247news gathered that stakeholders, including the Ministry of Works and Housing, are expected to join the investigation team to ensure comprehensive accountability and recommend measures to avert future disasters.

According to Naija247news, this unfortunate event adds to the growing list of building-related accidents in Nigeria, underscoring the urgent need for stricter enforcement of construction codes and quality assurance by contractors.

The incident has sparked renewed calls from safety advocates and civil society groups for immediate government action to safeguard lives and properties in urban centers across the country.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.