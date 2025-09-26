Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

One Dead, Another Injured in Onitsha Building Collapse: Police Extend Condolences

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that a tragic building collapse in Onitsha, Anambra State, has claimed one life and left another person injured. The incident occurred late Tuesday evening, causing shock and distress within the community.

Naija247news gathered that the collapsed structure was a partially completed residential building located in a busy area of Onitsha. Initial reports suggest that poor construction standards and possible neglect of safety protocols may have contributed to the accident, though investigations are still ongoing.

According to Naija247news, Mr. Ikenga, a local official, confirmed the casualties and revealed that rescue efforts were promptly initiated to retrieve the injured and assess the site for any other potential victims. The injured individual has been rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

Naija247news understands that the state Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has personally extended condolences to the family of the deceased and vowed a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse. The police commissioner also reassured the public of the security agency’s commitment to preventing such tragedies by enforcing building regulations and safety standards.

Naija247news reports that the authorities have cordoned off the area, and structural engineers have been called in to assess the safety of neighboring buildings to prevent further incidents. Community members expressed their concern over the increasing frequency of building collapses in the state, urging government agencies to strengthen regulatory oversight.

Naija247news gathered that stakeholders, including the Ministry of Works and Housing, are expected to join the investigation team to ensure comprehensive accountability and recommend measures to avert future disasters.

According to Naija247news, this unfortunate event adds to the growing list of building-related accidents in Nigeria, underscoring the urgent need for stricter enforcement of construction codes and quality assurance by contractors.

The incident has sparked renewed calls from safety advocates and civil society groups for immediate government action to safeguard lives and properties in urban centers across the country.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
UNGA80: Shettima Holds Crucial Talks with Guterres as Nigeria Pushes for UN Security Council Seat
Next article
Rashidi Ladoja crowned 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote Petroleum Refinery Reorganisation: Company Reaffirms Commitment to Safety, Integrity, and Workers’ Rights

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — The management of Dangote Petroleum...

AI and the Uncertain Tomorrow of Journalism By Rabi Ummi Umar

Naija247news Naija247news -
Technology has always reshaped human society—lightening burdens, accelerating processes,...

Shareholders Endorse Providus–Unity Business Combination, Boosting Confidence in CBN’s Banking Reforms

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
  Lagos (Naija247news, Sept. 26, 2025) — Shareholders of Providus...

AMCON Sells 34% Stake in Unity Bank to Providus, Paving Way for Merger

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Lagos (Naija247news, Sept. 26, 2025) — The Asset Management...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Dangote Petroleum Refinery Reorganisation: Company Reaffirms Commitment to Safety, Integrity, and Workers’ Rights

Quoted Companies 0
Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — The management of Dangote Petroleum...

AI and the Uncertain Tomorrow of Journalism By Rabi Ummi Umar

Guest Columns 0
Technology has always reshaped human society—lightening burdens, accelerating processes,...

Shareholders Endorse Providus–Unity Business Combination, Boosting Confidence in CBN’s Banking Reforms

NGX 0
  Lagos (Naija247news, Sept. 26, 2025) — Shareholders of Providus...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria