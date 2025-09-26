Menu
Religion

Olubadan of Ibadanland: Ladoja’s Coronation Marks New Era for Ibadan

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

26, September 2025/Naija 247news

The coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland has sparked jubilation across the city. The traditional ceremony, attended by dignitaries such as President Bola Tinubu, marked a significant moment in Ibadan’s history.

Details of the Coronation Ceremony

Oba Ladoja’s ascension to the throne is the culmination of a 32-year journey through Ibadan’s traditional chieftaincy ranks, beginning with his appointment as Jagun Olubadan on October 1, 1993. President Tinubu praised Ladoja’s determination and perseverance, noting that his challenges as governor ultimately paid off. “Let me salute the lucky Imperial Majesty, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa 1st,” Tinubu said, highlighting Ladoja’s resilience.

Significance of the Event

The coronation ceremony underscores the importance of traditional institutions in Nigerian culture. Governor Seyi Makinde interrupted his annual vacation to attend the event, demonstrating its significance for Oyo State. With Ladoja’s installation, expectations are high for his leadership and impact on Ibadan.

As Oba Rashidi Ladoja begins his tenure, Ibadanland looks forward to a new era of progress and development under his traditional leadership. His experience as a former governor and his resilience in the face of challenges make him well-suited to navigate the complexities of the Olubadan stool .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

