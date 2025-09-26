Olubadan of Ibadanland: Ladoja’s Coronation Marks New Era for Ibadan

26, September 2025/Naija 247news

The coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland has sparked jubilation across the city. The traditional ceremony, attended by dignitaries such as President Bola Tinubu, marked a significant moment in Ibadan’s history.

Details of the Coronation Ceremony

Oba Ladoja’s ascension to the throne is the culmination of a 32-year journey through Ibadan’s traditional chieftaincy ranks, beginning with his appointment as Jagun Olubadan on October 1, 1993. President Tinubu praised Ladoja’s determination and perseverance, noting that his challenges as governor ultimately paid off. “Let me salute the lucky Imperial Majesty, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa 1st,” Tinubu said, highlighting Ladoja’s resilience.

Significance of the Event

The coronation ceremony underscores the importance of traditional institutions in Nigerian culture. Governor Seyi Makinde interrupted his annual vacation to attend the event, demonstrating its significance for Oyo State. With Ladoja’s installation, expectations are high for his leadership and impact on Ibadan.

As Oba Rashidi Ladoja begins his tenure, Ibadanland looks forward to a new era of progress and development under his traditional leadership. His experience as a former governor and his resilience in the face of challenges make him well-suited to navigate the complexities of the Olubadan stool .

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.