Ogoni Group Rejects Oil Plans, Demands Saro-Wiwa’s Exoneration

26, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Ogoni Voice Achievers Foundation (OVAF) has firmly rejected the Federal Government’s plan to restart oil exploration in Ogoniland, citing unresolved historical injustices and environmental concerns. According to OVAF, the government must meet several conditions before any oil operations can commence, including the full exoneration of the late Ken Saro-Wiwa and other Ogoni activists who were executed in 1995.

Conditions for Oil Exploration

The group has outlined a set of non-negotiable demands, which include the completion of the environmental cleanup process as recommended by the 2011 United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report. OVAF is also calling for a genuinely inclusive stakeholder process, binding legal instruments for equitable benefit-sharing, and independent oversight of environmental safety. The group believes that these conditions are essential for restoring dignity to the Ogoni people and ensuring that their rights are protected.

Resistance Looms

The Ogoni group’s stance is supported by various environmentalists and civil society organizations, who argue that resuming oil exploration without addressing past injustices would exacerbate the suffering of the Ogoni people. MOSOP and other Ogoni groups have threatened to disrupt the process if their demands are not met, emphasizing the need for genuine dialogue with the Ogoni people and for the government to prioritize justice, environmental restoration, and economic empowerment.

Government’s Next Move

The ball is now in the Federal Government’s court. President Bola Tinubu’s administration must carefully consider the Ogoni group’s demands and engage in meaningful dialogue with the community. The government must balance its economic interests with the need to address historical injustices and protect the environment.

The Federal Government’s plan to restart oil exploration in Ogoniland has sparked a fresh controversy, with the Ogoni group insisting that their demands must be met before any operations commence. As the government navigates this complex issue, it remains to be seen whether the concerns of the Ogoni people will be addressed. One thing is certain, however – the Ogoni people will not be silenced, and their voices will continue to be heard.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.