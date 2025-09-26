Nigeria’s Top Bank Shareholders Set to Pocket N9.3 Billion in Interim Dividends for H1 2025

Lagos (Naija247news, Sept. 25, 2025) — Major individual shareholders in Nigeria’s biggest banks—Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Zenith Bank, and United Bank for Africa (UBA)—are on course to collect a combined N9.3 billion in interim dividends for the first half (H1) of 2025.

The earnings underscore both the resilience and divergence of dividend strategies across the Nigerian banking sector, as institutions navigate a volatile policy environment, heightened capital adequacy requirements, and shifting investor expectations.

Jim Ovia Tops the Chart with N7.25 Billion

At the top of the payout list is Jim Ovia, chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, who will pocket N7.25 billion from the lender’s H1 2025 interim dividend. Zenith declared N51.3 billion in interim dividends, marking a 64 percent increase compared to N31.4 billion in H1 2024.

For Ovia, the bank’s largest individual shareholder, the result represents a significant uplift from the N5.08 billion he earned last year. The increase is a clear signal that Zenith remains committed to sustaining shareholder returns even as other banks adopt conservative payout strategies amid currency and regulatory pressures.

Tony Elumelu’s UBA Dividends Decline Sharply

Tony Elumelu, chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), will receive N1.3 billion from the bank’s N10.3 billion interim dividend declared for H1 2025.

UBA posted a net income of N335.5 billion, but its payout ratio stood at just 3.1 percent—a sharp departure from its H1 2024 dividend distribution of N68.4 billion, which earned Elumelu N4.7 billion at the time.

The 72 percent decline in his dividend haul underscores UBA’s decision to prioritize earnings retention over shareholder distribution, a move analysts say is aimed at strengthening the bank’s balance sheet and aligning with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s stricter capital adequacy expectations.

Peterside’s Trusts Benefit from Stanbic’s Stronger Payout

At Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Atedo Peterside—through The First ANAP Domestic Trust and the MCA Peterside Memorial Trust—will receive N584.3 million in dividends.

The bank declared N39.8 billion in interim dividends for H1 2025, up 53 percent from N25.9 billion a year earlier. For Peterside, the payout represents a dramatic 94 percent increase from the N300 million earned in H1 2024.

Stanbic’s strategy reflects a more generous approach to shareholder rewards, with a relatively high payout ratio of 22.9 percent. The move suggests the bank is confident in its capital position, even in the face of currency volatility and tighter funding costs.

Segun Agbaje’s Stake in GTCO Holds Steady

For Segun Agbaje, Group CEO of GTCO Holdings, the H1 2025 interim dividend payout will amount to N127 million, the same as the previous year.

GTCO declared an interim dividend of N36.4 billion, representing a 23.8 percent increase from N29.4 billion in H1 2024. However, because Agbaje’s shareholding in the group has remained unchanged, his personal earnings are flat year-on-year.

The higher corporate payout reflects GTCO’s steady earnings momentum and confidence in sustaining medium-term profitability, even though management remains cautious about the macroeconomic environment.

Why Other Banks Have Stayed Quiet

So far, GTCO, Stanbic IBTC, Zenith, and UBA remain the only four institutions to announce interim dividends in the first half of 2025.

This is despite Sterling HoldCo and Wema Bank both reporting profits within the same period. Analysts suggest smaller banks are opting to conserve capital, given the Central Bank of Nigeria’s push for stronger buffers under the new recapitalization directive.

The divergence in payout policies highlights a broader tension in the sector: balancing investor appetite for dividends with the need to shore up resilience against monetary tightening, FX instability, and regulatory capital demands.

Big Picture: Shareholder Wealth vs. Capital Adequacy

The combined N9.3 billion windfall for Ovia, Elumelu, Peterside, and Agbaje illustrates how Nigeria’s banking elite continue to benefit from robust dividend flows. Yet, the uneven strategies—Zenith’s aggressive increase, UBA’s steep cut, Stanbic’s generous boost, and GTCO’s stable growth—point to differing assessments of risk and opportunity.

While dividends remain a critical measure of investor confidence, they also signal how banks are preparing for a future of stiffer competition, technological disruption, and stricter regulatory oversight.

Outlook

Going forward, the market will be watching whether interim dividend momentum translates into higher final dividends at year-end. For now, Zenith’s Ovia leads the pack with the lion’s share of payouts, while Elumelu’s reduced haul underscores UBA’s defensive strategy.

As the sector adapts to Nigeria’s fluid policy and currency landscape, one thing remains clear: dividends are not only a source of personal wealth for bank chairmen but also a key barometer of each institution’s confidence in its long-term strategy.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.