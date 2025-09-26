Nigeria Secures Landmark HIV Drug Deal at UN General Assembly

Naija247news reports that Nigeria has successfully secured a major deal for the supply of life-saving HIV drugs during high-level engagements at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, signaling a renewed commitment to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the country.

Naija247news gathered that the agreement was finalized on the sidelines of the global summit between Nigerian health officials, representatives of global health partners, and leading pharmaceutical companies. The deal includes a significant scale-up in the supply of antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) at reduced costs, improved access to paediatric HIV medications, and support for community-based healthcare delivery.

According to Naija247news, the agreement will enhance Nigeria’s capacity to treat over 1.8 million people currently living with HIV, while also addressing drug shortages that have hampered treatment programs in the past. The deal is also expected to support the country’s HIV Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission (PMTCT) initiatives and bolster early testing for infants.

Naija247news understands that the Nigerian delegation was led by senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), in collaboration with donor agencies such as the Global Fund, PEPFAR, and UNAIDS.

Naija247news reports that Health Minister, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, who was part of the negotiations, described the deal as “a strategic breakthrough that will save lives and improve long-term HIV response across the country.” He emphasized the government’s readiness to improve healthcare infrastructure to ensure efficient drug distribution and monitoring.

The HIV drug pact also aligns with Nigeria’s commitment to the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, which aim for 95% of people living with HIV to know their status, 95% of diagnosed individuals to receive sustained treatment, and 95% of those on treatment to achieve viral suppression.

Naija247news gathered that the international community lauded Nigeria’s renewed efforts, with stakeholders at the UNGA noting the importance of ensuring equitable access to medications, especially in low and middle-income countries. The deal is expected to improve treatment adherence, reduce new infections, and significantly lower AIDS-related deaths in the coming years.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.