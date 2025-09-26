Nigeria Revokes 1,263 Dormant Mineral Licences, Clears Way for Serious Lithium Investors

Abuja, Sept. 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Federal Government’s recent revocation of 1,263 dormant mineral licences is expected to sanitise Nigeria’s mining sector and unlock opportunities in the lithium market, according to the Women In Mining in Nigeria (WIMIN).

Mrs. Janet Adeyemi, WIMIN National President, said the move addresses the “all comers syndrome rush” in the sector, ensuring that only serious and responsible operators control Nigeria’s mineral concessions.

The revocations, approved by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, target licence holders who defaulted on annual fees. These licences have been removed from the Electronic Mining Cadastral System, opening the sector to credible indigenous and foreign investors.

“Lithium, once considered waste, is now in high global demand. By enforcing compliance, Nigeria strengthens its reputation as a mining jurisdiction and positions itself in the global critical minerals supply chain,” Adeyemi said.

She emphasised that the licence cancellations are corrective and strategic, not punitive. Dormant licences, she noted, represent missed economic opportunities and prevent Nigeria from capitalising on the growing global demand for critical minerals.

Adeyemi also stressed that mining licences are legal instruments tied to obligations, including royalties, environmental responsibility, and community development.

“Defaulters who ignore these obligations undermine our economy, communities, and global reputation. Responsible operators must lead the way,” she said.

The WIMIN president commended the minister for bold reforms, including the 15-year conviction of an illegal miner, which serves as a deterrent. She further urged that the mining sector maintain transparent, accountable governance to ensure sustainable development.

“Nigeria must leverage this technological era to ensure that only credible operators manage our mineral resources and extract maximum value for the economy,” Adeyemi added.

She concluded that strategic management of critical minerals, especially lithium, is essential to attract investors, create jobs, and integrate Nigeria into global energy transition markets.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.