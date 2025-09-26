Nigeria Expands Technical Aid Corps to Four New Countries, Plans Manpower Export Hub

Abuja, Sept. 26, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) has opened up four new countries for Technical Aid Corps (TAC) engagement, aiming to bridge educational and professional gaps across Africa.

Dr. Yusuf Yakub, Director General of NTAC, announced the development during a media briefing in Abuja to mark his two-year tenure in office. The newly added countries include Grenada, Equatorial Guinea, South Sudan, and Zanzibar.

Yakub revealed that, beyond these four nations, NTAC is preparing additional countries for future TAC deployments.

“In the past two years, we have opened TAC engagement in Grenada in the Southern Caribbean, as well as in Equatorial Guinea, South Sudan, and Zanzibar. These new partnerships reflect the increasing demand for Nigerian volunteers across the globe,” he said.

The NTAC chief also highlighted an initiative aimed at combating illegal migration by providing structured pathways for young Nigerians to travel abroad legally while contributing their skills and knowledge.

“We are working to turn NTAC into a hub for exporting Nigerian manpower, not as charity, but as a source of income for our volunteers. This is aligned with our agency’s operations and the soft power diplomacy agenda of President Bola Tinubu,” Yakub added.

According to him, the program will allow Nigerian professionals to serve as skilled manpower in countries that require their expertise, ensuring both economic benefits and enhanced international cooperation.

“The new TAC deployments not only strengthen Nigeria’s role in global capacity building but also offer opportunities for our youth to gain international experience while legally earning abroad,” he said.

Yakub noted that other countries are being prepared for future TAC engagements, but official deployment will precede their inclusion in the program’s active roster.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to leveraging Nigerian talent for global development while creating economic opportunities for our citizens,” he concluded.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.