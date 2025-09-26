Menu
Military Intensifies Pressure on Boko Haram, ISWAP Terrorists in North-East, Says Army

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its ongoing efforts to sustain relentless pressure on Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists operating across the North-East region of the country.

In a recent operational update issued from the Theatre Command of Operation Hadin Kai, the military disclosed significant progress in dismantling terrorist hideouts, intercepting logistics routes, and neutralising several insurgents in targeted operations. Naija247news gathered that this renewed intensity is part of a broader counterterrorism strategy aimed at restoring lasting peace and stability in the region.

According to Naija247news, the Army stated that the troops, working in synergy with the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies, have maintained tactical dominance in Sambisa Forest, the Lake Chad Basin, and other insurgent-infested corridors in Borno and Yobe States.

Naija247news understands that the operations in recent weeks have resulted in the destruction of key terrorist enclaves, seizure of arms and ammunition, and the rescue of women and children previously held captive by the terrorists. The Army also revealed that dozens of insurgents, including some commanders, have surrendered as a result of sustained military pressure and air interdictions.

Naija247news gathered that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has continued to commend the courage and professionalism of the troops while urging them to remain vigilant and committed to the mission. He reaffirmed the military’s zero tolerance for complacency and reiterated that the tempo of operations would not be reduced until the insurgency is completely defeated.

“Troops will continue to dominate the battlespace through aggressive patrols, intelligence-led operations, and collaboration with local communities,” a military source told Naija247news.

Naija247news reports that despite the successes recorded, the Army acknowledged that challenges such as improvised explosive devices (IEDs), harsh terrain, and isolated ambushes persist, but assured the public that strategies are constantly being adjusted to mitigate risks and safeguard both civilians and military personnel.

The military also urged residents in affected communities to continue providing credible intelligence to security forces, promising that all information would be treated with confidentiality and acted upon swiftly.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

