Arts & Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Accusers Seek $400 Million from King of Pop’s Estate

By: Naija247news

Date:

LOS ANGELES, USA — Michael Jackson’s sexual assault accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, are seeking a staggering $400 million in damages from the late King of Pop’s estate over alleged abuse during their childhoods.

Court documents filed on September 15, 2025, reveal the nine-figure demand as part of a legal dispute involving Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, who has opposed the estate covering all mounting legal fees linked to the ongoing lawsuits.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Jackson’s estate executors, John Branca and John McClain, warned that refusing to pay legal fees could have “profoundly destabilizing consequences for the estate.” They stressed that without funding, the estate may be unable to defend against the lawsuits filed by Robson and Safechuck.

“The Estate would likely have to default… where numerous depositions, discovery matters, and other matters are scheduled to take place over the next several months, and where [Robson and Safechuck] are seeking $400 million,” the filings read.

The documents highlighted that a default by the estate would be disastrous, potentially leaving the claims uncontested. The previously undisclosed amount targets Jackson’s companies, MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc., intensifying pressure on the estate.

Background of the Allegations

Wade Robson, 43, first filed his lawsuit in 2013, claiming he was molested and raped by Michael Jackson between the ages of 7 and 14. James Safechuck, 47, followed in 2014, alleging Jackson groomed him for sexual abuse after they appeared together in a Pepsi commercial when Safechuck was 10.

Both men publicly detailed their allegations in the controversial 2019 HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland. Jackson’s estate has consistently denied all sexual assault claims, stating that “the lawsuit has no merit and Michael is innocent.”

Previously, the estate sued HBO for violating a non-disparagement clause by airing the documentary. That case was settled in 2024, with HBO agreeing to permanently remove Leaving Neverland from its platform.

The new $400 million demand marks a significant escalation in the legal battles surrounding Jackson’s estate, already under scrutiny for prior settlements and ongoing disputes with accusers and creditors.

Kizz Daniel Threatens Legal Action Over False Reports of Frozen Accounts and €200,000 Fine
