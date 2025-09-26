Mali, the Sahel, and the Return of Empire: How Africa Becomes a Pawn in the US-Russia Cold War

by Tafi Mhaka

On September 14, The Washington Post revealed that the United States has quietly initiated talks with Mali’s ruling military junta, officially framed around counterterrorism. Last month, delegations from both the House and Senate visited Bamako. Earlier, in July, Deputy Assistant Secretary Will Stevens, the State Department’s point person for West Africa, met with Malian officials. Even earlier this year, from February 19 to 21, United States Africa Command – the Pentagon’s headquarters for operations across the continent – staged its first military-to-military engagement in Mali in five years.

On the surface, these interactions may appear to signal a renewed American commitment to combat terrorism in West Africa. Yet, for those paying attention, the underlying reality is clear: African lives are once again being treated as pawns while external powers vie for influence, resources, and geopolitical advantage. “Security” is the convenient buzzword, but the United States’ sudden interest in Mali is less about protecting its people from violent extremism than about countering Russia’s growing influence in the region.

Five years ago, when General Assimi Goita executed two coups within a nine-month span, the United States refused to engage with him. Washington condemned both power grabs, suspended security assistance, and demanded a return to civilian governance. Since then, Mali’s military authorities have demonstrated no interest in democracy or civil liberties. Only months ago, the junta officially granted Goita a five-year presidential mandate, renewable indefinitely, bypassing elections entirely.

The shifting US approach is dictated by global dynamics. Historically, Mali had been under French and Western influence. In 2013, French troops deployed to the country, ostensibly to fight a jihadist insurgency, but in reality also protecting Western interests. By February 2022, the Malian junta forced France to withdraw. Mali’s leaders celebrated the French exit as an anti-colonial victory. In practice, however, one empire was simply replaced by another. Russian mercenaries, primarily from the Wagner Group, swiftly filled the vacuum, signaling Mali’s pivot toward Moscow.

For ordinary Malians, this shift has yielded little benefit. Reports indicate escalating human rights abuses since the Russian presence began. In January 2025, Malian forces, accompanied by Wagner operatives, allegedly executed at least ten civilians, including a two-year-old, during a security operation in northern Mali. In April, human rights monitors found dozens of bodies, believed to be Fulani men detained and interrogated by Malian soldiers and Russian personnel, near the Kwala military camp in western Mali.

Meanwhile, Russian-linked companies have aggressively expanded into Mali’s lucrative gold sector, establishing refineries and securing mining concessions. The wealth generated by these operations largely bypasses the Malian populace, highlighting the extractive and exploitative nature of the new partnership. As Russia consolidates its influence, Washington now seeks to regain a foothold under the guise of “counterterrorism,” revealing Mali as a new theater in a revived US-Russia contest for strategic dominance.

This is not a problem confined to Mali. Burkina Faso, under Captain Ibrahim Traore, presents itself as the vanguard of Africa’s anti-colonial revolt, railing against French exploitation and championing pan-African unity. In reality, Traore’s government has strengthened ties with Russia, exchanging one form of foreign tutelage for another. Niger mirrors this trajectory: its military rulers laud their defiance against Western colonialism while simultaneously embracing Moscow, effectively replicating the model in Mali and Burkina Faso. Across the Sahel, military juntas cloak foreign allegiance in anti-colonial rhetoric, normalizing Russian influence while undermining democratic accountability.

The September 22 withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger from the International Criminal Court underscores this alignment. Ostensibly framed as resistance to Western neocolonialism, the move strategically protects local regimes from scrutiny, all while aligning with Russia at a time when Vladimir Putin faces ICC charges for war crimes in Ukraine. The result is a tragic irony: African leaders reject an institution that could hold them accountable while enabling impunity and violence, all under the banner of sovereignty.

Yet it would be misleading to romanticize Western engagement in Africa. Europe and the United States have long supported dictators and militarized regimes, exploiting resources and suppressing democratic movements when convenient. Uganda’s long-standing dictatorship under Museveni, supported by Western powers, is a stark example. Washington’s willingness to re-engage with Mali’s junta, despite its history of coups and repression, underscores the transactional nature of foreign “friendship” in Africa: it is never about democracy or prosperity, but strategic leverage and access to resources.

Africa is once again a front line in a global contest. More than three decades after the Cold War ostensibly ended, a new scramble for power, influence, and resources is underway. The US and Russia claim their focus is “security,” yet the deeper agenda revolves around gold, uranium, rare earth minerals, and geopolitical positioning. Ordinary Africans are left to bear the consequences: their lives, livelihoods, and lands sacrificed for objectives dictated in distant capitals.

Empire has returned. It has shed old colonial trappings but retains the same extractive and oppressive logic. The challenge for Africa is to resist – not by choosing sides between Washington and Moscow, but by asserting genuine sovereignty, reclaiming agency, and refusing to be a stage for foreign ambition. Only through self-determination can the continent break free from the cycle of external domination and chart its own path toward security, prosperity, and justice.

