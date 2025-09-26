Menu
Liverpool FC Pays Out Diogo Jota’s Contract to His Family

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

26, September 2025/Naija 247news

Liverpool Football Club has confirmed that it will pay out the remainder of the late Diogo Jota’s contract to his family. The Portuguese forward tragically lost his life in a car accident on July 3, 2025, alongside his brother Andre Silva.

Details of the Payment

The club’s manager, Arne Slot, revealed that the owners, Fenway Sports Group, have decided to honor Jota’s contract, which had two years left worth around £14 million. Jota’s weekly salary was approximately £140,000. Slot praised the owners’ decision, describing it as “not normal in football” and commending their gesture towards Jota’s widow, Rute Cardoso, and their three young children .

Liverpool’s Gesture

Slot expressed his admiration for the club’s ownership, saying, “Owners are mainly criticized, like managers, but the way they’ve handled this situation, by paying his wife and his children all the money from the contract [is commendable].” The club has also retired Jota’s number 20 shirt and commissioned a sculpture made from items left at his memorial outside Anfield.

Tribute to Jota’s Legacy

The club’s decision to pay out Jota’s contract serves as a testament to his lasting impact on the team. During his time at Liverpool, Jota was known for his versatility and skill on the pitch, earning the respect and admiration of fans and teammates alike. His legacy will continue to be celebrated by the Liverpool community.

The payment of Diogo Jota’s contract to his family showcases Liverpool FC’s commitment to supporting its players beyond their playing careers. This gesture has been widely praised, highlighting the club’s care for its players and their loved ones .

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

