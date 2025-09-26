Lagos Govt Demolishes Over 19 Buildings at New Mandela Plaza; Traders, APC Chieftain React

LAGOS, NIGERIA — In a dramatic exercise on September 25, 2025, the Lagos State Government demolished at least 19 buildings at the New Mandela Plaza, located within the busy Trade Fair Complex. The demolition targeted structures deemed illegal, lacking statutory approvals, defective, or built on road setbacks and drainage channels, according to government officials.

Teams from the Lagos State Urban Development Ministry, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), the Office of Infrastructure, alongside armed security personnel and members of the Lagos House of Assembly, carried out the demolition operation.

Traders Lament Losses

A distraught trader affected by the exercise said that each building was valued at over N150 million, questioning the government’s rationale:

“If the government doesn’t want companies or development here, they should just come out and say it. People have invested their life savings here. Over 19 buildings are in that plaza,” the trader said.

The demolition sparked outrage among affected traders, with many claiming years of investment were destroyed in a matter of hours.

APC Chieftain Questions Demolition

Reacting to the demolition, Joe Igbokwe, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, expressed shock at the move. In a Facebook post, he questioned what was happening and highlighted the patronage of key figures, including himself, Peter Obi, and the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, over the market.

Igbokwe’s intervention added a political dimension to the story, suggesting that the demolition could have implications beyond urban planning, raising questions about the handling of trader investments and political interests in the state.

Public Reactions: Mixed Opinions

Social media reactions were sharply divided, with debates around ethnicity, politics, and urban regulation:

Anonymous commenter: “This government is out to further frustrate the already exhausted masses. Why the demolition? They do not have the interest of the people at heart.”

Another user: “Mostly targeted at one particular people. You collected dues from them, allocated the land, only to end up demolishing the same structures.”

Supporters of government action: “Demolish whatever will allow for the free flow of water in Lagos. After all, the critics will still complain about flooding.”

Some urged Igbo traders to consider investing back in the Southeast, citing historical advice from late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu:

“Go to Alaigbo and replicate all you do in Lagos. Build airports, roads, and ports to develop your area,” one commentator wrote.

Several others questioned regulatory oversight, asking why authorities had allowed such structures to be erected in the first place, highlighting a pattern of unchecked construction in Lagos.

Government’s Stated Objective

Lagos officials insisted that the demolition was part of a broader plan to enforce planning regulations, improve infrastructure, and maintain urban order. They emphasized the exercise aimed to prevent flooding, ensure free passage along roads, and curb unsafe constructions threatening residents and traders.

Despite these assurances, affected traders and political figures continue to criticize the timing and execution, arguing the demolition wiped out long-term investments without sufficient notice or alternatives.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.