Arts & Entertainment

Kizz Daniel Threatens Legal Action Over False Reports of Frozen Accounts and €200,000 Fine

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

LAGOS, NIGERIA — Popular Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has officially denied reports claiming that a court ordered the freezing of his personal and business accounts following a supposed contract dispute.

The viral report alleged that the singer was fined €200,000 in damages for allegedly failing to perform at a show after collecting a $50,000 advance, and that Access Bank accounts linked to him had been frozen by court order.

In a statement released on Thursday, September 25, 2025, Kizz Daniel’s management team described the claims as false and misleading, insisting that the story was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the singer’s reputation.

“These reports are completely untrue and are intended to mislead the public. Kizz Daniel remains focused on his music, upcoming shows, and ongoing projects,” the statement read.

The team also threatened legal action against anyone spreading the misinformation, reinforcing that the singer would take steps to protect his image and reputation.

This is not the first time Kizz Daniel has been dragged into false narratives. The team reminded the public of a previous incident where the singer’s name and image were misused by a promoter to hype a festival that ultimately never took place.

Kizz Daniel, known for hits like Buga and Woju, continues to focus on his music career and international performances, while his management urges fans to ignore unfounded reports circulating online.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
