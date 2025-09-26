Jigawa Assembly Approves ₦58bn Supplementary Budget, Raises 2025 Appropriation to ₦756.3bn

Dutse, Sept. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Jigawa State House of Assembly has approved a supplementary budget of ₦58 billion for the 2025 fiscal year, raising the state’s total budget to a record ₦756.3 billion.

The approval came during Thursday’s plenary session after the adoption of a report by the House Committee on Appropriation, chaired by Hon. Ibrahim Hamza-Adamu, who explained that the supplementary estimate was driven by higher-than-projected revenues from the Federation Account.

“The additional revenues accruing to Jigawa State have created fiscal space for this supplementary appropriation. With this increase, we now have a total of ₦756.3 billion to drive both recurrent and capital projects for 2025,” Hamza-Adamu told lawmakers.

The session was presided over by Deputy Speaker Sani Isiyaku, who put the motion to a vote. The measure received unanimous support from members — an uncommon display of bipartisan consensus in Nigeria’s highly divided political environment.

From ₦689bn to ₦756bn: Fiscal Expansion in Context

In December 2024, the Assembly passed the original ₦689.3 billion Appropriation Bill tagged “Budget of Innovation and Transformation for Greater Jigawa.”

The original budget allocated:

₦90.7 billion for personnel costs,

₦70 billion for other recurrent expenditure, and

₦537 billion for capital projects.

The supplementary ₦58 billion allocation — effectively an 8.4% increase — reflects the state’s attempt to seize new opportunities for economic expansion amid improving federal transfers and expected internally generated revenue (IGR) gains.

The lawmakers also maintained their earlier approval of ₦17 billion for Jigawa’s 27 local government councils, which are expected to channel funds into community-level projects such as rural roads, primary health facilities, and agricultural extension services.

Why the Supplementary Budget Matters

The fiscal expansion comes at a time when Jigawa, one of Nigeria’s largely agrarian states, is under pressure to balance its ambitious infrastructure agenda with urgent social sector demands.

Infrastructure push: Much of the capital spending is expected to go into road construction, irrigation schemes, and rural electrification — areas critical to Jigawa’s competitiveness in the North-West.

Human development: Jigawa continues to post mixed indicators on education, healthcare, and social protection. Additional funds may help address teacher shortages, improve healthcare access, and tackle malnutrition among children.

Agricultural resilience: With climate shocks affecting harvests in the Sahel corridor, part of the new spending is likely to target agricultural mechanisation and climate-smart farming.

The Political Undertone Ahead of 2027

Analysts note that the fiscal expansion also carries a political subtext. Governor Umar Namadi, who came into office in 2023, is under pressure to consolidate his development credentials as he eyes stronger influence in Jigawa’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

A bigger budget provides his administration with fiscal room to:

Roll out visible capital projects in key constituencies,

Strengthen patronage networks within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and

Position Jigawa as a model of “fiscal prudence” in the North-West, where neighboring states like Kano, Katsina, and Zamfara are grappling with debt burdens and insecurity.

The unanimous passage of the supplementary budget suggests that the legislature, dominated by the APC, is largely aligned with the governor’s strategic vision. However, critics warn that without robust oversight, the supplementary funds could be diverted into patronage rather than development.

Jigawa in the Broader North-West Fiscal Map

With its new ₦756.3 billion budget, Jigawa now ranks among the top three states in northern Nigeria in terms of appropriation size, trailing only Kano and Kaduna.

Yet, Jigawa’s fiscal story is unique:

The state has relatively low debt exposure compared to other large states. According to Debt Management Office (DMO) figures as of mid-2025, Jigawa’s domestic debt stock is among the lowest nationwide.

Unlike oil-producing states, Jigawa relies almost exclusively on federal allocations and agriculture-driven IGR, making it highly vulnerable to fluctuations in oil prices and federal revenue shortfalls.

The supplementary budget, therefore, reflects short-term fiscal windfalls rather than long-term structural revenue reforms.

This reliance raises questions about sustainability. Economists argue that unless Jigawa significantly scales up IGR through taxation, agro-processing hubs, and trade levies, the fiscal expansion could become difficult to sustain in future years.

Risks and Oversight Challenges

While the supplementary appropriation offers opportunities, it also carries fiscal and governance risks:

Over-dependence on federal transfers: Jigawa remains highly vulnerable to oil market shocks, which directly affect Federation Account allocations. Weak project monitoring: Past audits in many northern states have flagged issues of incomplete projects, cost overruns, and contract inflation. Local government accountability: With ₦17 billion allocated to councils, there is concern about capacity gaps and political interference in grassroots spending.

Hon. Hamza-Adamu, in his remarks, urged the Assembly to intensify oversight.

“We must ensure that every naira of this supplementary appropriation is used transparently and strictly for the purposes approved,” he stressed.

What Lies Ahead

For Governor Namadi’s administration, the new ₦756.3 billion appropriation presents both a test and an opportunity:

A test of his administration’s ability to deliver tangible results in infrastructure, education, and healthcare without falling into the trap of political patronage.

An opportunity to project Jigawa as a model of fiscal discipline and inclusive governance in the North-West, particularly at a time when insecurity, poverty, and unemployment remain pressing regional challenges.

As Nigeria grapples with economic turbulence, currency instability, and global uncertainties, Jigawa’s fiscal expansion reflects both ambition and vulnerability. The coming months will reveal whether the state can transform additional revenue into real development gains — or whether the supplementary billions will vanish into the well-worn cracks of Nigeria’s governance system.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.