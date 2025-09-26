Give us Ibadan state before 2027, Ladoja tells Tinubu at coronation

Naija247news reports that former Oyo State Governor and newly crowned monarch, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has made a passionate appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to champion the creation of Ibadan State before the end of his current administration in 2027.

Speaking on Friday during his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Ladoja used the occasion to push forward a long-standing aspiration of the people of Ibadan to have a state of their own, carved out from Oyo State.

Naija247news gathered that Ladoja, addressing a crowd of dignitaries and citizens at the event, expressed optimism that President Tinubu, who has personal ties to Ibadan, would consider the request favourably.

In his speech delivered in Yoruba, the monarch said, “I know that the president has a house in Ibadan. When they said Ladoja will be crowned as Olubadan, everyone in Ibadan was very happy. But they asked me to deliver a message to the president – that their desire is to have Ibadan State.”

According to Naija247news, Oba Ladoja jokingly asked all attendees to rise in appreciation of Tinubu for allegedly acceding to their demand, saying, “We don’t have a problem with the national assembly. The president has accepted.”

Naija247news understands that the monarch added, “I know that if Tinubu will create a single state, it will be Ibadan state. Mr President, we are in a hurry for Ibadan state; we want it before 2027.”

President Tinubu, in his remarks at the event, acknowledged the economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians, but assured that the country was on the path to recovery. “Today, I am honoured and very proud to give you the cheering news that the economy has turned the corner; there is a bright light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Naija247news reports that the coronation attracted an array of political and traditional leaders, including Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), alongside dignitaries such as Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu, FIRS Chairman Zacch Adedeji, and former Governors Ibikunle Amosun and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Notable traditional rulers in attendance included the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Abimbola Owoade.

Naija247news understands that the proposal for the creation of Ibadan State is part of the ongoing constitutional review process by the National Assembly, which is considering the creation of 31 new states. However, state creation remains a constitutional challenge, with no new state approved since the return to democratic rule in 1999.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.