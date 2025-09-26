FG Intervention Halts Electricity Workers’ Strike as Unions, TCN, NISO Sign MoU

Abuja, Sept. 26, 2025 — Nigeria narrowly avoided a crippling nationwide blackout this week as two powerful electricity unions suspended their planned strike following a marathon negotiation session with the Federal Government.

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) had earlier threatened to shut down operations across the country, citing unresolved issues with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), including the non-implementation of the national minimum wage and lingering operational disputes.

The strike, if it had gone ahead, would have paralyzed power supply at a time when businesses and households are already grappling with high energy costs and unstable electricity.

Instead, a late-night Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Abuja on Thursday brought temporary relief, paving the way for dialogue and compromise between the unions and the government.

Inside the Agreement

The MoU, sighted by NAN on Friday, was endorsed by representatives of the Ministers of Power and Labour, alongside leaders of the two unions. Senior executives of TCN and the National Independent System Operator (NISO) also signed on behalf of the Federal Government.

The document outlined a series of commitments designed to address immediate grievances and set a framework for longer-term reforms in the power sector.

Among the key resolutions:

The unions agreed to review the report of a standing committee on sectoral issues between October 6–7, 2025, with the aim of commencing implementation later that month.

TCN and NISO will jointly evaluate the financial implications of the committee’s report and prepare an implementation plan for presentation to the Minister of Power and labour unions.

All parties agreed to reconvene to resolve other outstanding disputes in the sector.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) was directed to fast-track a review of tariffs for TCN and NISO to ensure sustainable financing and enable implementation of the committee’s recommendations.

Importantly, the MoU included a non-victimisation clause, assuring workers that no employee would face disciplinary action for participating in the threatened industrial action.

This last clause, insiders say, was crucial in persuading union leaders to shelve the strike, as trust between electricity workers and management has often been strained.

Union Concerns: Wages, Conditions, and Respect

At the heart of the unions’ agitation is the non-implementation of the national minimum wage across sections of the power sector workforce. Despite being a statutory obligation, electricity workers argue that wage adjustments have lagged behind inflation and rising living costs, leaving many struggling.

The unions also cite operational inefficiencies within TCN and NISO, alleging that poor planning, lack of investment in critical infrastructure, and delayed payments have worsened conditions for workers.

For NUEE and SSAEAC, the strike threat was not just about wages—it was a statement about respect for labour rights in a sector often plagued by policy inconsistencies and managerial impunity.

Government’s Balancing Act

For the Tinubu administration, the standoff represented a delicate balancing act: protecting the rights of workers while avoiding a strike that could have disastrous economic consequences.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, personally engaged with union leaders, while the Ministry of Labour facilitated compromise. Sources within the meeting told NAN that government negotiators appealed for patience, pointing to ongoing reforms in the sector under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The inclusion of NERC’s tariff review in the MoU shows the government’s recognition that sustainable electricity supply depends not only on labour peace but also on financial viability. Industry experts note that without cost-reflective tariffs, TCN and NISO struggle to fund operations, which indirectly affects workers’ welfare.

Why This Matters

Electricity is the backbone of Nigeria’s economy. From factories to hospitals to small businesses, nearly every sector depends on stable power supply. A nationwide blackout would have cost billions in lost productivity, worsened inflationary pressures, and shaken investor confidence.

By averting the strike, the Federal Government has bought time. But analysts caution that without concrete implementation of the MoU, another showdown may be inevitable.

“The unions have suspended, not cancelled, their strike,” said one industry insider. “If by October the agreements are not honoured, the power sector could face an even bigger crisis.”

Voices From the Sector

Some electricity workers expressed cautious optimism. “We are glad our leaders secured assurances on wages and non-victimisation,” one NUEE member told NAN. “But we have seen promises before. What matters now is action.”

On the other hand, business leaders welcomed the truce. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) noted that even short disruptions in power supply impose heavy costs on factories. “We hope this is a turning point for labour relations in the power sector,” a MAN spokesperson said.

The Road Ahead

The suspension of the strike is a relief, but it is also a reminder of Nigeria’s fragile power ecosystem, where labour disputes, policy gaps, and infrastructure challenges frequently collide.

For unions, the next weeks will test the government’s sincerity in implementing wage adjustments and operational reforms. For TCN and NISO, the challenge is to demonstrate financial discipline and a commitment to fair labour practices.

For the Nigerian public, what matters most is uninterrupted electricity—an outcome that depends on the success of this uneasy truce.

As the MoU’s October deadlines approach, all eyes will be on whether dialogue turns into delivery.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.