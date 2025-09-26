Fast-track Ibadan state creation before 2027, Olubadan Rashidi Ladoja tells President Tinubu

Ibadan, Sept. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – The newly crowned 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja, has called on President Bola Tinubu to facilitate the creation of Ibadan state from Oyo State before the end of his presidential term in 2027. The request, made during his coronation ceremony on Friday at Ibadan South-East Local Government Area, reflects the long-standing aspirations of the people of Ibadan, one of Nigeria’s largest and most historic cities.

Speaking to thousands of Ibadan indigenes who attended the historic event, Ladoja alternated between Yoruba and English, urging the crowd to acknowledge the president’s support for the demand. “Ibadan people, is that not the message? If that is the message, please stand up and appreciate the president,” he said. “We are in a hurry for Ibadan state; we want it before 2027.”

The monarch’s call comes at a time when the National Assembly is considering proposals for 31 new states as part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process. However, experts caution that creating a state in Nigeria is highly complex and constitutionally regulated.

Constitutional Requirements for State Creation

Under Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution, the creation of a new state requires multiple layers of approval:

Two-thirds majority in the National Assembly – both the Senate and House of Representatives must vote in favour. State Assemblies’ endorsement – the affected state(s) must give approval through their respective legislative houses. Successful referendum – residents in the area intended for the new state must approve the creation via a referendum.

These rigorous steps are designed to ensure that any proposal for new states reflects the will of the people and maintains national cohesion. Crucially, the president does not have the constitutional power to unilaterally create a new state, and Nigeria has not added any new states since the return to democracy in 1999.

Olubadan Coronation: A Historic Gathering

The coronation of Oba Rashidi Ladoja drew political heavyweights, traditional rulers, and dignitaries from across Nigeria. Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) were in attendance, alongside key federal officials such as Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu and FIRS Chairman Zacch Adedeji. Former governors, including Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (Kano), also attended.

Prominent traditional rulers, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Abimbola Owoade, graced the ceremony, highlighting its national significance.

President Tinubu used the occasion to assure Nigerians that his administration’s economic reforms are yielding results. “Today, I am honoured and very proud to give you the cheering news that the economy has turned the corner; there is a bright light at the end of the tunnel,” Tinubu said. He described the economic hardships Nigerians have endured as the “pain of a painful surgery,” adding that growth and prosperity are now on the horizon.

Ibadan State: Aspirations and Implications

Ibadan, the largest city in Oyo State and historically a political and economic hub of southwestern Nigeria, has long been a candidate for statehood. Proponents argue that creating Ibadan state would:

Provide more focused governance and resources for the city’s growing population.

Enhance infrastructure development, healthcare, and education delivery.

Allow for better representation of the city in the National Assembly.

Foster socio-economic growth by granting Ibadan greater autonomy to manage local resources.

However, critics caution that splitting Oyo State could trigger political, administrative, and financial challenges, including disputes over assets, boundary delineation, and revenue allocation. Additionally, Nigeria’s history shows that state creation is rarely quick; political consensus, national interest, and careful planning are essential to avoid tension and conflict.

Political Context and National Debate

Calls for the creation of new states often resurface during constitutional reviews, especially in regions with distinct historical and cultural identities. For Ibadan, the push reflects a desire to secure recognition as a standalone administrative and political entity, separate from the broader governance framework of Oyo State.

While the Olubadan’s request is symbolic and influential, legal and political experts emphasize that actualising Ibadan state will require:

Strong advocacy within the National Assembly.

Consensus among Oyo State lawmakers and traditional authorities.

National dialogue to ensure alignment with Nigeria’s federal structure and legal framework.

Public Reception and Outlook

The call for Ibadan state has drawn attention both locally and nationally. Supporters argue that the move would empower Ibadan indigenes and reflect the city’s historic importance. Opponents warn that premature action could deepen political divisions in Oyo State.

For now, the Olubadan’s appeal is a clarion call that has reignited discussions on state creation, local governance, and Nigeria’s federal dynamics. The coming months and the ongoing constitutional amendment process will determine whether Ibadan’s aspiration can translate into reality before 2027.

Do you want me to do that next?

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.