Electricity Workers Suspend Nationwide Strike After MoU with Federal Government

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has suspended its nationwide strike following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government on key labour-related demands.

Naija247news gathered that the strike, which had disrupted power supply across several states, was called off late Wednesday after marathon negotiations involving officials from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Ministry of Power, and representatives of the electricity workers’ union.

According to Naija247news, the MoU addresses critical issues raised by the union, including the payment of outstanding entitlements, concerns over the restructuring of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), and the alleged victimization of union members. The government assured that no worker would be laid off unjustly and pledged to uphold labour-friendly policies across the power sector.

Naija247news understands that the Federal Government, represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, and the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to social dialogue and industrial peace. Both ministers commended the union for its maturity and readiness to return to the negotiation table in the national interest.

Naija247news reports that the electricity workers had earlier embarked on the industrial action to protest what they described as the government’s failure to meet previous agreements, as well as plans that could undermine job security within the sector. The strike, which lasted for 24 hours, led to partial blackouts in several cities, including Abuja, Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt.

Naija247news gathered that as part of the resolutions in the MoU, a joint technical committee has been established to review all contentious issues within two weeks and present a comprehensive report for implementation.

Reacting to the development, the General Secretary of NUEE, Joe Ajaero, expressed cautious optimism, stating that the union expects full implementation of the terms agreed upon. He warned that any breach by the government would compel the union to resume the suspended action.

Power supply has since been restored in most affected areas, with the TCN confirming that operations at the national grid have stabilized.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

