Edo State Governor Okpebholo Swears In New Commissioners, Pledges Commitment to Good Governance

Naija247news reports that Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has officially sworn in a fresh crop of commissioners into the State Executive Council as part of efforts to strengthen his administration ahead of the 2024 gubernatorial election.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the Government House in Benin City, saw the governor emphasize the importance of dedication, transparency, and service delivery in the conduct of government business. Naija247news gathered that the newly appointed commissioners are expected to hit the ground running in aligning with the governor’s development agenda.

Naija247news understands that the appointments are part of a broader strategy to reposition the state’s ministries for improved efficiency and to deliver on key infrastructural and social development projects. While the full list of portfolios assigned is yet to be officially released, insiders told Naija247news that the selection reflects a blend of technocrats, youth inclusion, and experienced hands across the three senatorial zones of the state.

According to Naija247news, Governor Okpebholo charged the commissioners to uphold the highest standards of public service and to remain accountable to the people of Edo State. He noted that the expectations of the citizens are high, especially with the rapidly changing political and economic landscape.

“We have no time to waste. Edo people are watching and they demand results. You have been chosen based on merit, and you must justify the confidence reposed in you,” the governor said during the ceremony.

Naija247news reports that some of the key areas the new commissioners will focus on include infrastructure development, health care, education, agriculture, and youth empowerment. The governor also hinted at his administration’s commitment to strengthening local government administration and boosting internally generated revenue without overburdening the populace.

Political observers view the appointments as a strategic move to consolidate power and build a formidable team ahead of the 2024 elections. Naija247news gathered that some of the newly sworn-in officials are grassroots mobilizers with strong followership, a factor seen as crucial in the coming months.

Governor Okpebholo reiterated that performance would be the benchmark for retention in his cabinet, stating that any commissioner who fails to meet expectations would be promptly replaced.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.