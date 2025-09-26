Dangote Refinery Initiates Mass Layoff Citing Sabotage and Safety Concerns

Naija247news reports that the Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest oil refinery, has commenced a significant layoff exercise, attributed to repeated sabotage activities and escalating safety concerns within the facility.

Naija247news gathered that the management of the refinery recently informed staff and stakeholders about the decision, which affects a substantial number of employees across various departments. The layoffs are reportedly part of urgent measures aimed at mitigating operational risks and safeguarding the refinery’s infrastructure and workforce.

According to Naija247news, the refinery’s management highlighted that the sabotage, including attacks on critical pipelines and equipment, has severely hampered production and raised serious safety alarms. The company expressed concerns that continued operations under such threats could lead to catastrophic incidents if immediate steps were not taken.

Naija247news understands that security agencies are currently collaborating with the refinery’s security team to investigate the sources of these sabotage activities. Efforts are ongoing to reinforce security protocols and install advanced monitoring systems to protect the facility against future attacks.

Naija247news reports that some workers laid off have been those whose roles were directly affected by disrupted operations and safety reviews, while others are part of an organizational restructuring designed to ensure tighter control and risk management.

The refinery management, in a statement seen by Naija247news, assured stakeholders that the layoff is a temporary but necessary step, aimed at restoring full operational efficiency and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the refinery.

Naija247news gathered that workers’ unions have expressed concerns over the layoff, calling for urgent dialogue with management to explore alternatives and ensure affected employees are supported during this transition.

Industry experts say the sabotage incidents reflect broader security challenges facing critical infrastructure in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, which have impacted production levels and investor confidence.

Naija247news understands that the Dangote Group remains committed to addressing the security and safety challenges and is engaging with federal and state authorities to guarantee the refinery’s protection and uninterrupted operations.

The refinery’s management is expected to provide further updates in the coming weeks as investigations and remedial measures continue.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.