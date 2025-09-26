Court Dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s No-Case Submission in Terrorism Trial

26, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed Nnamdi Kanu’s “no-case submission” in his ongoing terrorism trial. Justice James Omotosho ruled that the Federal Government has established a prima facie case against Kanu, requiring him to enter his defense.

Details of the Ruling

The judge held that it would be in Kanu’s best interest to address the issues raised against him. Kanu’s lawyers had argued that there’s no case to answer, but the judge disagreed, citing the evidence presented by the prosecution. The court will now proceed to the next stage of the trial, where Kanu will present his defense.

Background of the Case

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been facing trial on terrorism charges. The case has garnered significant attention, with Kanu’s lawyers arguing that the charges are baseless. However, the prosecution has presented witnesses and evidence, which the judge believes warrant further explanation from Kanu.

What’s Next?

Kanu will present his defense on October 8, when the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) is also expected to present a report on Kanu’s fitness to stand trial. The court’s decision means Kanu will have to provide explanations for the terrorism charges against him, which stem from his agitation for the secession of Nigeria’s South-east states as an independent state of Biafra .

(Www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.