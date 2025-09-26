CBN Launches “Naira Our Pride: Handle with Care” Campaign to Promote Proper Currency Use

Abuja, Sept. 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday launched a nationwide sensitisation campaign on proper handling of the Naira, urging citizens to keep banknotes clean, avoid folding or tearing, and adopt responsible storage practices.

The campaign, themed “Naira Our Pride: Handle with Care”, was flagged off in Abuja to strengthen the integrity of the national currency and foster confidence in Nigeria’s financial system. Officials emphasised that the Naira is more than a medium of payment; it represents national pride, sovereignty, and shared destiny.

Dr. Bala Bello, CBN Deputy Governor, Operations Department, represented by Dr. Adedeji Adetona, Director of Operations and Branch Management, said the initiative is a call for collective action across all sectors of society. He noted that careless practices—such as folding, tearing, writing on, spraying, or hoarding Naira notes—increase maintenance costs, disrupt transactions, and weaken public confidence.

“Every stakeholder has a critical role to play. Banks must educate customers and circulate fit notes, markets and transport operators must discourage abuse, and the media must amplify the campaign,” Adetona said.

CBN officials stressed the importance of collaboration between commercial banks, microfinance institutions, traders, unions, schools, religious bodies, civil society, and the media to instill respect for the Naira.

As the yuletide season approaches, the CBN cautioned against cash hoarding, which restricts circulation, strains the system, and denies access to other users. Citizens are encouraged to adopt alternative payment platforms and act as ambassadors of clean and well-handled currency.

Mrs. Hakama Sidi-Ali, Acting Director of Corporate Communications, reiterated that while the CBN ensures the availability of clean notes, safeguarding the currency’s integrity is a shared civic responsibility.

“The Naira is our critical symbol of national identity. Do not spray, hawk, or mutilate it. Handle it responsibly to reinforce its value and longevity,” she said.

The campaign also aligns with the CBN’s clean notes policy, aiming to enhance Nigeria’s payment systems, improve transaction efficiency, and reduce avoidable printing and replacement costs. Through public education, stakeholder collaboration, and behavioural change, the CBN seeks to ensure that the Naira remains a symbol of unity, pride, and financial confidence.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.