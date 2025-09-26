Menu
Barack Obama Blasts Trump Over Tylenol-Autism Claims, Warns of Threats to Public Health

By: Naija247news

Date:

LONDON, UK — Former US President Barack Obama has sharply criticized former President Donald Trump’s administration for suggesting a link between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism, describing the claims as “violence against the truth.”

Speaking at London’s O2 Arena, Obama told the audience that Trump’s statements — widely dismissed by medical experts — could cause undue fear among expectant mothers and unnecessarily worry parents of autistic children.

“Spreading misinformation under the guise of science is not only dangerous, it puts lives at risk,” Obama said, according to CNN.

The former president accused Trump of weaponizing falsehoods and warned that such claims undermine public trust in health guidance. He also used the occasion to comment on broader threats to democracy, free speech, and the rule of law in the United States, saying America is being “tested” by forces seeking to distort truth for political gain.

Obama’s remarks mark the latest in his ongoing criticism of Trump’s policies and rhetoric, particularly as the former president considers a potential second term. The ex-president described the US as being “dangerously close” to sliding into autocracy if such disinformation campaigns continue.

