APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe Questions Lagos Demolition of 19 Buildings at Trade Fair Complex

LAGOS, NIGERIA — Joe Igbokwe, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, has expressed shock over the demolition of several buildings in the Trade Fair area of the state.

According to reports, state taskforce operatives and security agents stormed the Trade Fair Complex to dismantle 19 structures deemed illegal, including buildings erected without statutory approvals, defective structures, and those built on road setbacks and drainage areas.

Reacting on Facebook, Igbokwe questioned the reasoning behind the demolition, saying he was taken aback by the sudden move. He also revealed that he, former presidential candidate Peter Obi, and the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah are patrons of the market, raising further questions about the timing and execution of the government’s action.

Public Outcry and Tribal Allegations

The demolition sparked heated reactions on social media, with many suggesting that the exercise disproportionately targeted Igbo traders. Some users accused the government of tribal bias, linking the move to political grievances following the 2023 general elections. Others defended the demolition, arguing it was necessary for compliance with urban planning regulations and to ensure free-flow of water and reduce flooding risks.

One anonymous commenter wrote, “Demolish what is illegal and necessary to stop the annual floods. Na magic una think say dem go take stop flooding?” Another added, “Mostly targeted at one particular people… you collected dues from them, allocated the land, only to demolish the same structures.”

Government Justification

Authorities maintained that the buildings demolished were in violation of statutory requirements and posed risks to public infrastructure. Lagos state officials emphasized that the action was part of a broader urban renewal and compliance exercise aimed at improving safety, drainage, and road access in the Trade Fair area.

Despite government assurances, traders and political figures continue to voice concerns over livelihood disruptions, economic losses, and the timing of the demolition, especially given that the Trade Fair Complex has historically been a hub for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.