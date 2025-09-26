Analysts Forecasts Headline Inflation to Fall to 17% by December After CBN MPR Cut

Abuja, Sept. 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) has welcomed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 27 per cent, projecting a notable decline in inflation and stronger economic growth.

Dr. Omoniyi Akinsiju, IMPI Chairman, said this first rate cut in five years signals the start of a monetary easing cycle expected to continue over the next three quarters. He added that the move is data-driven, reflecting consecutive declines in headline inflation and a strengthening Naira, aligning with IMPI’s earlier policy analysis.

IMPI forecasts that:

Headline inflation, currently 20.12%, is expected to fall to 17% by December 2025.

GDP growth could reach 5% in 2025, exceeding the 3.4% projected by the IMF.

Borrowing costs for businesses and consumers will decline, improving the overall operating environment and stimulating investment.

Akinsiju noted, “The MPR cut confirms that monetary policy is now closely aligned with fiscal initiatives to support growth, reduce costs, and stabilize prices.”

IMPI analysts emphasize that continued deployment of strategic fiscal and monetary measures will be key to maintaining this positive trajectory. They project that lower interest rates will enhance liquidity, encourage lending, and reinforce Naira stability, benefiting both households and businesses.

The forecasted decline in headline inflation to 17% by December is expected to ease the cost of goods and services, strengthen consumer purchasing power, and bolster investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.