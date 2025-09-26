Menu
AMCON Sells 34% Stake in Unity Bank to Providus, Paving Way for Merger

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Lagos (Naija247news, Sept. 26, 2025) — The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has completed the sale of its 34 percent stake in Unity Bank Plc to Providus Bank Limited, a decisive move that reinforces the proposed merger between both institutions.

The transaction, executed via a cross-deal on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), involved Unity Bank’s AMCON-controlled shares being transferred to Providus ahead of the crucial court-ordered shareholders’ meeting scheduled for September 26.

Unity Bank, with 11.69 billion outstanding shares, has long been considered one of AMCON’s most significant banking exposures. The sale clears the path for Providus to consolidate its interest and aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ongoing push for a stronger and more resilient financial system.

Regulatory and Market Context

Analysts highlight that three critical steps enabled the cross-deal:

  1. AMCON’s approval of Providus as the preferred bidder.
  2. CBN’s consent for any transaction involving more than 5 percent of a bank’s shareholding.
  3. Lifting of Unity Bank’s trading suspension to facilitate the share transfer.

The transaction comes just 24 hours before Unity Bank shareholders decide on whether to approve the scheme of merger with Providus Bank. If sanctioned, Unity Bank’s entire share capital will be cancelled, effectively dissolving the lender, while Providus Bank will assume the corporate identity of the enlarged institution.

Implications of the Merger

The Unity–Providus merger is expected to:

  • Strengthen balance sheet capacity and capital adequacy.
  • Expand branch networks and customer reach.
  • Improve risk management and competitiveness in Nigeria’s evolving financial sector.

Industry watchers see the AMCON stake sale as a vote of confidence in Providus’s ability to integrate Unity Bank’s assets, liabilities, and customer base. The move also signals AMCON’s continued strategy of exiting ownership in rescued banks, in line with its mandate to stabilize and transfer such institutions to private-sector control.

Outlook

The shareholder vote will be pivotal in determining the future of the merger. Should the scheme be approved by the courts and regulators, the new Providus-controlled entity will emerge as a stronger mid-tier bank with the scale to challenge rivals in retail, SME, and corporate banking segments.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Rashidi Ladoja crowned 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

