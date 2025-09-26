Menu
Search
Subscribe
Guest Columns

AI and the Uncertain Tomorrow of Journalism By Rabi Ummi Umar

By: Naija247news

Date:

Technology has always reshaped human society—lightening burdens, accelerating processes, and redefining effort. The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no exception.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), AI is projected to add $19.9 trillion to the global economy by 2030, driving 3.5 percent of global GDP. Unsurprisingly, nations are racing to harness its power, unlocking new applications across industries.

AI has already simplified everything from office tasks to academic research. Yet, like every transformative tool, it is a double-edged sword. Social media once dazzled with its promise of global connectivity and vast educational resources, only to later reveal its darker influence—distraction, disinformation, and even declining academic performance. Could AI be following the same path?

The questions are urgent: What happens when journalism relies too heavily on machines? What becomes of human creativity when algorithms do the writing? Does AI sharpen or silence the human mind?

AI in the Classroom, AI in the Newsroom

Teachers at secondary and university levels already warn of students’ growing dependence on AI. Before this wave, young learners scoured libraries, piecing together knowledge with diligence and patience. That process expanded horizons. Now, shortcuts tempt them to let AI do the thinking.

In journalism, the stakes are far higher. AI can generate deepfakes, fabricated news, plagiarism, and copyright theft at alarming speed. Fake content often slips through as truth, staining reputations and overwhelming reporters with endless fact-checking.

Yes, AI can help polish grammar, punctuation, and structure. But entrusting it with the **soul of reporting—storytelling itself—**risks stripping journalism of its humanity. Readers can feel when an article lacks heartbeat.

Why Journalism Still Needs Humans

At its core, journalism thrives on ethics, empathy, and context—qualities that no machine can replicate. The danger is clear: unchecked reliance on AI could dilute journalism’s credibility and blur the line between trained professionals and casual content creators.

Without discipline, the profession risks losing its gatekeeping role, which protects truth from manipulation. Are we, then, surrendering decades of hard-earned expertise to algorithms? Or will we defend the integrity of the newsroom?

The Road Ahead

AI brings both risk and opportunity. With ethical restraint and editorial wisdom, journalists can leverage AI as a tool, not a crutch—using it to enhance reporting, not replace it. The profession’s survival will depend not on machines, but on the choices of those who hold the pen.

The future of journalism in the AI era will be written by humans—if we choose to keep our craft rooted in truth, empathy, and integrity.

Rabi Ummi Umar can be reached via: rabiumar058@gmail.com

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Shareholders Endorse Providus–Unity Business Combination, Boosting Confidence in CBN’s Banking Reforms
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Shareholders Endorse Providus–Unity Business Combination, Boosting Confidence in CBN’s Banking Reforms

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
  Lagos (Naija247news, Sept. 26, 2025) — Shareholders of Providus...

AMCON Sells 34% Stake in Unity Bank to Providus, Paving Way for Merger

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Lagos (Naija247news, Sept. 26, 2025) — The Asset Management...

Rashidi Ladoja crowned 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
26, September 2025/Naija 247news Rashidi Ladoja Crowned 44th Olubadan of...

One Dead, Another Injured in Onitsha Building Collapse: Police Extend Condolences

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that a tragic building collapse in Onitsha,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Shareholders Endorse Providus–Unity Business Combination, Boosting Confidence in CBN’s Banking Reforms

NGX 0
  Lagos (Naija247news, Sept. 26, 2025) — Shareholders of Providus...

AMCON Sells 34% Stake in Unity Bank to Providus, Paving Way for Merger

Quoted Companies 0
Lagos (Naija247news, Sept. 26, 2025) — The Asset Management...

Rashidi Ladoja crowned 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland

Top Stories 0
26, September 2025/Naija 247news Rashidi Ladoja Crowned 44th Olubadan of...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria