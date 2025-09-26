AI and the Uncertain Tomorrow of Journalism By Rabi Ummi Umar

Technology has always reshaped human society—lightening burdens, accelerating processes, and redefining effort. The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no exception.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), AI is projected to add $19.9 trillion to the global economy by 2030, driving 3.5 percent of global GDP. Unsurprisingly, nations are racing to harness its power, unlocking new applications across industries.

AI has already simplified everything from office tasks to academic research. Yet, like every transformative tool, it is a double-edged sword. Social media once dazzled with its promise of global connectivity and vast educational resources, only to later reveal its darker influence—distraction, disinformation, and even declining academic performance. Could AI be following the same path?

The questions are urgent: What happens when journalism relies too heavily on machines? What becomes of human creativity when algorithms do the writing? Does AI sharpen or silence the human mind?

AI in the Classroom, AI in the Newsroom

Teachers at secondary and university levels already warn of students’ growing dependence on AI. Before this wave, young learners scoured libraries, piecing together knowledge with diligence and patience. That process expanded horizons. Now, shortcuts tempt them to let AI do the thinking.

In journalism, the stakes are far higher. AI can generate deepfakes, fabricated news, plagiarism, and copyright theft at alarming speed. Fake content often slips through as truth, staining reputations and overwhelming reporters with endless fact-checking.

Yes, AI can help polish grammar, punctuation, and structure. But entrusting it with the **soul of reporting—storytelling itself—**risks stripping journalism of its humanity. Readers can feel when an article lacks heartbeat.

Why Journalism Still Needs Humans

At its core, journalism thrives on ethics, empathy, and context—qualities that no machine can replicate. The danger is clear: unchecked reliance on AI could dilute journalism’s credibility and blur the line between trained professionals and casual content creators.

Without discipline, the profession risks losing its gatekeeping role, which protects truth from manipulation. Are we, then, surrendering decades of hard-earned expertise to algorithms? Or will we defend the integrity of the newsroom?

The Road Ahead

AI brings both risk and opportunity. With ethical restraint and editorial wisdom, journalists can leverage AI as a tool, not a crutch—using it to enhance reporting, not replace it. The profession’s survival will depend not on machines, but on the choices of those who hold the pen.

The future of journalism in the AI era will be written by humans—if we choose to keep our craft rooted in truth, empathy, and integrity.

Rabi Ummi Umar can be reached via: rabiumar058@gmail.com

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.