ADC Distances Itself from Statement on Palestine

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has clarified its stance on the Palestine issue, distancing itself from a circulating statement that may be construed as the party’s position. According to ADC National Chairman, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s attention was drawn to a story that doesn’t reflect their views on Palestine or the Federal Government’s position on the matter .

Details of the ADC’s Stance

The ADC emphasized that the statement in question does not align with the party’s perspective on the Palestine issue, particularly regarding President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Abdullahi’s clarification comes amid reports of the party’s criticism towards Tinubu’s government for prioritizing international diplomacy over domestic issues.

Background and Implications

The ADC has previously expressed concerns over the Tinubu administration’s focus on international issues, such as the Palestine matter, while Nigerians grapple with pressing domestic challenges like insecurity, hunger, and economic instability. The party urged the government to take concrete actions to address these issues, rather than just making speeches .

ADC’s Criticism of Tinubu’s Government

The ADC criticized Tinubu’s government for neglecting Nigeria’s internal problems, such as banditry and food insecurity, while focusing on international issues. The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Jackie Wayas, described the government’s approach as “chasing international relevance while neglecting urgent domestic problems”. The ADC called on the government to prioritize Nigerians’ security, dignity, and wellbeing.

As the ADC continues to voice its concerns over the government’s priorities, Nigerians remain hopeful for a shift in focus towards addressing the country’s pressing issues. The party’s stance on the Palestine issue highlights the need for a balanced approach to governance, prioritizing both domestic and international responsibilities.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.