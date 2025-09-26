ADC Directs Coalition Members to Exit APC, PDP, LP, Others Ahead of 2027 Polls

Naija247news reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has issued a directive to all its coalition members across Nigeria to immediately withdraw their affiliations from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), and other political formations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija247news gathered that the instruction was contained in a communiqué released at the end of a high-level meeting of the ADC National Executive Committee (NEC) and its Coalition for Electoral Integrity and Democratic Advancement, held in Abuja.

According to Naija247news, the party leadership emphasized that continued association with the major political parties undermines the ADC’s ideological purity and its long-term objective of offering Nigerians an alternative political direction built on accountability, innovation, and grassroots development.

Naija247news understands that the decision is part of a broader repositioning strategy aimed at reactivating the party’s political structures nationwide and mobilising a new generation of political leaders ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Naija247news reports that ADC National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, said the party is determined to distance itself from what he described as the “recycled failures” of the dominant political parties. He further stated that the directive applies to all members, political allies, and affiliate groups that have maintained covert or overt alignments with other platforms.

“Our goal is clear: to rebuild Nigeria through fresh ideas and competent leadership. Anyone serious about this mission must not sit on the fence or dine with political institutions that have consistently failed the Nigerian people,” Nwosu said.

Naija247news gathered that the ADC will be rolling out a series of reforms including fresh membership drives, internal party democracy measures, and political education campaigns to revive interest in its agenda among youths and professionals disillusioned with the current political order.

Political analysts believe the move could signal the beginning of realignment among smaller parties seeking relevance ahead of 2027, especially in light of growing dissatisfaction with the traditional power blocs.

Naija247news understands that the ADC is also in talks with other like-minded political movements to form a stronger third-force alliance capable of mounting a credible challenge in the forthcoming elections.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.