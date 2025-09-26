Abia Governor Sets Record Straight: South-East Govs Not Abandoning Nnamdi Kanu

26, September 2025/Naija 247news

In a bid to quell growing concerns among supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Abia State Governor Alex Otti has clarified that the South-East governors are not abandoning Nnamdi Kanu, the detained IPOB leader. According to Governor Otti, the governors are actively engaging with relevant authorities to secure Kanu’s release, but some of these efforts are being kept behind the scenes to avoid jeopardizing the process.

Behind-the-Scenes Efforts

Governor Otti, who is leading the charge as the governor from Kanu’s state, assured that the governors are working together to push for Kanu’s release. While he couldn’t share specific details of their discussions with the Federal Government, Otti expressed optimism about the outcome. This development comes after a group of South-East elders protested at Government House in Umuahia, accusing leaders of neglecting Kanu and urging Otti to rally support from his colleagues to engage President Bola Tinubu.

Focus on Abia’s Development

Meanwhile, Governor Otti has reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening security and addressing development issues in Abia. His government has introduced measures to curb school vandalism and improve infrastructure, demonstrating a focus on the welfare of Abia residents while navigating the complex issue of Kanu’s detention.

The assurance from Governor Otti provides some relief to Kanu’s supporters, who have been growing increasingly anxious about the lack of progress in securing his release. As the South-East governors continue their behind-the-scenes efforts, it remains to be seen how these diplomatic maneuvers will impact Kanu’s situation. For now, the people of Abia can take comfort in knowing that their governor is working tirelessly on multiple fronts – both for the development of their state and the welfare of Nnamdi Kanu.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.