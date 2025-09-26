$2.2M Housing Fraud in Minnesota: Nigerian Father & Son Among Eight Defendants Charged

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — In a shocking revelation that exposes one of the largest housing fraud schemes in Minnesota’s recent history, eight individuals have been federally charged with wire fraud for their roles in exploiting the state’s Housing Stabilization Services (HSS) program. Among the defendants are Nigerian father and son Christopher Adesoji Falade, 62, and Emmanuel Oluwademilade Falade, 32, who allegedly orchestrated a multi-million-dollar scheme through their company, Faladcare Inc., diverting taxpayer funds intended for vulnerable Minnesotans.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson described the case as “schemes stacked upon schemes, draining resources meant for those in need,” warning that “the fraud must be stopped.” He emphasized the scale of the operation, which targeted a program designed to assist some of the state’s most vulnerable residents, including seniors, people with disabilities, and individuals facing mental health challenges or substance use disorders.

The Housing Stabilization Services Program

The HSS Program was launched in July 2022, marking Minnesota as the first state in the country to allow Medicaid reimbursement for housing stabilization services. The program aimed to help participants secure and maintain safe housing by reimbursing providers for four types of services:

Housing consultation – Guidance to help individuals navigate housing options. Housing transition services – Assistance during moves or relocations. Housing sustaining services – Support for maintaining stable living arrangements. Moving expenses – Financial support for relocation costs.

While the program was lauded for its innovative approach, it also had low barriers to entry and minimal documentation requirements, making it susceptible to exploitation. Federal investigators discovered that multiple providers took advantage of these loopholes, submitting inflated or entirely fabricated claims that diverted millions of dollars away from those who needed help the most.

How the Fraud Operated

According to federal documents, the defendants acquired the names and personal information of program-eligible beneficiaries from facilities like addiction treatment centers and other service providers. Using this information, they submitted fraudulent reimbursement claims to Medicaid for services that were never provided or grossly overstated.

For the Falades, this meant submitting claims for roughly 100 beneficiaries through Faladcare Inc., a company registered as an HSS provider. Over several years, the company allegedly billed the program for more than $2.2 million, receiving far more than the actual services provided. Much of this money was reportedly diverted to the Falades and their conspirators for personal use.

Other Defendants and Companies

This case is part of a broader federal crackdown on HSS program fraud. Additional defendants and companies involved include:

Brilliant Minds Services LLC – Owned by Moktar Hassan Aden (30) , Mustafa Dayib Ali (29) , and Khalid Ahmed Dayib (26) . The company allegedly defrauded the program of approximately $2.3 million between 2022 and 2025.

Leo Human Services LLC – Operated by Asad Ahmed Adow (26) , who reportedly misappropriated $2.7 million through inflated billings for about 250 beneficiaries.

Liberty Plus LLC – Owned by Anwar Ahmed Adow (25), which allegedly claimed over $1.2 million in fraudulent payments for services to roughly 200 beneficiaries.

Federal investigators revealed that these defendants not only enriched themselves but also funded lavish lifestyles, including luxury vehicles, real estate investments, and high-end credit cards, all paid for with misappropriated taxpayer dollars.

The Human Impact

The Housing Stabilization Services Program was designed to provide life-changing support to Minnesotans in need. Instead, fraud schemes like these deprived participants of the services they were entitled to, undermining the program’s core mission.

“Fraud in the Housing Stabilization Services program not only drains money from hardworking taxpayers, it also deprives vulnerable populations of resources to maintain safe housing,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. “Exploiting this program undermines the financial and physical security of the community amid a housing and addiction crisis.”

Other law enforcement officials echoed the concern:

Adam Jobes , Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation, highlighted that the program was meant to provide stability and dignity to seniors and individuals with disabilities, but funds were diverted to “greedy opportunists.”

Mario M. Pinto , Special Agent in Charge of HHS OIG, stressed the defendants’ “calculated effort to exploit a program designed to serve vulnerable populations and taxpayers at large.”

Drew Evans, Superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, added that “when criminals selfishly defraud these programs they are depriving others of services that can be life-changing.”

Federal Investigation

The case is the result of a multi-agency investigation, including the FBI, HHS Office of Inspector General, IRS Criminal Investigation, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Legal Proceedings

All defendants face federal wire fraud charges, which carry significant penalties if convicted. Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson and Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel W. Bobier are prosecuting the cases. Federal authorities emphasize that an indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.