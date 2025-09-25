Tinubu Directs Resumption of Oil Production in Ogoni, Orders Environmental Remediation

25, September 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to commence immediate talks with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Ogoni communities, and other stakeholders to resume oil production in Ogoniland, Rivers State.

The Quest for Reconciliation and Development

The directive follows the submission of the Presidential Committee on Ogoni Consultations’ report, emphasizing dialogue, reconciliation, and environmental remediation. Tinubu’s decision aims to unlock the economic potential of the region while addressing decades of environmental degradation and strife. The President’s order includes integrating environmental remediation and community programs into the dialogue and implementation process, ensuring efficient functionality as an instrument of action ¹.

A New Chapter for Ogoni

Tinubu urged the Ogoni people to “close ranks and move forward,” embracing reconciliation and dialogue as the path to justice and development. He conferred posthumous national honors of Commander of the Order of Niger (CON) on four Ogoni leaders, known as the “Ogoni Four,” who died in the struggle for environmental justice. The Ogoni communities have welcomed the initiative, with prominent activist Ledum Mitee describing it as a “new dawn” for the Ogoni people.

Implementation and Progress

An inter-agency task force, including NNPC Ltd, ministries, and the Ogoni Dialogue Committee, will oversee the implementation of the report’s recommendations. The committee’s report highlights demands for structured participation in oil production, accelerated clean-up of Ogoni land, and sustainable development projects for the region. With this development, the Ogoni people are hopeful for a brighter future, marked by peace, justice, and economic prosperity.

The resumption of oil production in Ogoniland marks a significant step towards healing the wounds of the past and building a more prosperous future for the Ogoni people. As the implementation process unfolds, it is crucial that all stakeholders work together to ensure the environmental remediation efforts are thorough and effective, and that the benefits of oil production are shared equitably among the communities. With dialogue and reconciliation at the forefront, there is hope that the Ogoni region will experience a new era of peace and development.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.