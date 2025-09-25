Menu
Banking & Finance

Stanbic IBTC Declares N2.50 Interim Dividend, Investors Drive Share Price to New High of N105

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has proposed an interim dividend of N2.50 per ordinary share for the half year ended June 30, 2025, amounting to N39.7 billion, subject to regulatory approval and applicable withholding tax.

The proposed payout represents an increase from the N2.00 interim dividend declared in H1’24, underscoring the Group’s stronger earnings performance.

Ahead of the qualification date, investors have been actively positioning in the stock, pushing Stanbic IBTC’s share price to N105 on Thursday, a gain of N3.15 or 3.09 percent compared with the previous day’s close. The stock has traded between a 52-week low of N52.95 and a high of N111.10.

The financial results for H1’25 showed solid growth across key performance indicators:

  • Gross earnings surged by 35.20 percent

  • Profit before tax jumped 65.81 percent

  • Profit after tax rose 49.05 percent

The interim dividend will be paid electronically on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at close of trading on Monday, October 6, 2025, and who have completed the e-dividend registration. The Register will be closed from October 7 to October 14, 2025.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a diversified financial services group, operates through ten direct subsidiaries, including Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, Stanbic IBTC Insurance, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, and Zest Payments, alongside its indirect subsidiary, Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited.

