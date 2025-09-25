Sahara Group’s Afam 2 Power Plant Boosts Nigeria’sc Grid with 160MW Contribution

Port Harcourt, Sept. 25, 2025 — Sahara Group’s Afam 2 Power Plant in Rivers State has scaled up generation to 160 megawatts (MW), strengthening Nigeria’s national grid and advancing the federal government’s energy reliability agenda.

Commissioned on June 5, 2025, by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the 180MW-capacity facility has quickly become a strategic contributor to the nation’s power sector, underscoring Sahara Group’s role in bridging Nigeria’s long-standing electricity deficit.

Dr. Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, hailed the milestone as proof of the company’s technical capacity and resilience.

“It is noteworthy that this achievement was recorded with zero downtime incidents, reflecting the expertise and technical excellence of the team on ground. We are proud of the team and our collective achievement,” Adesina said.

A subsidiary of Sahara Group, Sahara Power Group oversees some of the continent’s most prominent energy assets, including Egbin Power Plc — the largest privately run thermal plant in sub-Saharan Africa, Ikeja Electric Plc, Nigeria’s biggest distribution company, and First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), a leading generation firm.

Adesina explained that Afam 2’s ramp-up was enabled by recent improvements in gas supply and infrastructure upgrades, which positioned the plant to optimise its output in response to national demand.

He stressed that the achievement aligns with Sahara Group’s long-term vision of delivering cleaner, more reliable power solutions that support socio-economic development across Nigeria.

“Sahara Group is grateful for the collaboration and support from regulators, stakeholders, and host communities in our bid to drive inclusive energy access across Nigeria,” he added.

With Afam 2 now generating 160MW, Sahara Group has reinforced its position as a cornerstone in Nigeria’s private power sector, complementing the government’s push for energy transition, infrastructure expansion, and industrial growth.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.