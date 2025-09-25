Putin Offers One-Year Voluntary Extension of New START Nuclear Limits If U.S. Matches

Moscow/Washington, Sept. 25, 2025 – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday proposed to voluntarily maintain the limits on deployed strategic nuclear weapons under the 2010 New START Treaty for one year after it expires in February 2026, provided the United States agrees to do the same.

The treaty, which caps deployed strategic warheads at 1,550 and delivery vehicles at 700 per side, was previously extended once for five years by Putin and former U.S. President Joe Biden. Putin’s latest offer is effectively a one-year informal rollover, which he revealed during a Security Council meeting.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the proposal as “pretty good,” adding that U.S. President Donald Trump would respond directly. Trump had previously expressed interest in maintaining the limits post-expiry.

Putin said the voluntary extension aligns with global non-proliferation goals and could facilitate renewed arms control dialogue with Washington. “This measure will only be viable if the United States acts similarly and does not undermine the existing balance of deterrence capabilities,” he noted.

The offer comes amid heightened tensions over Ukraine, as Kyiv seeks harsher sanctions against Russia, underscoring the strategic backdrop of nuclear diplomacy.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.