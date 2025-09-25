Menu
Powerchina HDEC Adds 80 MW to Kainji Hydropower, Boosting Nigeria's Grid for 150,000 Homes

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Nigeria — In a significant boost for Nigeria’s energy sector, Powerchina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited (HDEC), a subsidiary of the state-owned Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA), has successfully commissioned and synchronized Unit 1G9 (80 MW) at the Kainji Hydropower Plant with the National Grid.

The milestone marks a critical step toward expanding Nigeria’s power generation capacity and improving electricity reliability, particularly in northern and central Nigeria, where chronic outages have long affected households, businesses, and industrial operations.

Hydropower currently accounts for 20–30% of Nigeria’s electricity, yet underutilization has left millions of citizens vulnerable to blackouts. The addition of 80 MW could now supply electricity to approximately 100,000–150,000 homes annually, depending on usage patterns. The upgrade also reduces dependence on expensive diesel generators and cuts carbon emissions equivalent to removing roughly 15,000 vehicles from Nigerian roads.

Future expansion plans at Kainji include the rehabilitation of Units 1G8 and 1G10, which together will add 160 MW, and the installation of Units 1G1 and 1G2, adding 220 MW. Once completed, Kainji’s total capacity could reach 1.2 GW, solidifying its role as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s hydropower infrastructure.

This achievement complements HDEC’s ongoing work on the Zungeru Hydropower Plant (735 MW), which is slated for full operation by late 2025. Together, these projects promise to enhance grid stability, reduce outages, and support Nigeria’s economic sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, and household consumption.

Officials note that the Kainji upgrade is part of Nigeria’s broader effort to address chronic energy shortages, increase renewable energy usage, and attract foreign investment in power infrastructure. With Powerchina’s expertise and ongoing rehabilitation projects, the country moves closer to a more reliable and sustainable electricity supply.

Why This Matters

  • Grid Reliability: 80 MW addition will improve power stability in northern and central Nigeria.

  • Economic Impact: Supports agriculture, industry, and households.

  • Environmental Benefits: Reduces carbon footprint equivalent to removing ~15,000 vehicles.

  • Future Expansion: Kainji could reach 1.2 GW; Zungeru Hydro adds 735 MW by 2025.

With the commissioning of Unit 1G9, Nigeria’s hydropower sector is taking a decisive step toward addressing the nation’s longstanding electricity challenges and driving sustainable growth across its economy.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonyehttps://naija247news.com/
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria's oil, gas, and power sectors.

