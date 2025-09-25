Nwobu faults Soludo’s security strategy in Anambra

25, September 2025/Naija 247news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) deputy governorship candidate, Ndubuisi Nwobu, has faulted Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s approach to fighting insecurity in Anambra State. Nwobu criticized Soludo for empowering makeshift security outfits instead of conventional security agencies, which he believes has led to frequent cases of brutality against citizens.

A Flawed Strategy

Nwobu alleged that Soludo’s administration has failed to provide support to the police and other security agencies, instead opting for questionable security outfits like Agunechemba. He described these outfits as “makeshift vigilantes” that were hurriedly assembled and armed with guns, leading to concerns about their effectiveness and accountability. Nwobu also pointed out that the Sienna vehicles given to these security outfits are old and refurbished, which may not be reliable for effective security operations .

Insecurity Persists

Nwobu emphasized that insecurity is Soludo’s greatest challenge and that the governor has failed to address it effectively. He questioned whether anyone feels secure in Anambra today, highlighting the state’s insecurity issues. According to Nwobu, the lack of support for conventional security agencies and the empowerment of makeshift security outfits have contributed to the persistence of insecurity in the state.

Need for Reform

Nwobu suggested that a properly profiled and trained state vigilance group should be created, well-equipped with tools like CCTV and surveillance cameras, and adequately paid. He emphasized the need for a more effective and accountable approach to security, rather than relying on makeshift outfits. This approach, he believes, would help restore confidence in governance and ensure the safety and security of citizens .

Governor Soludo’s approach to fighting insecurity in Anambra State has come under severe criticism from Ndubuisi Nwobu, the ADC deputy governorship candidate. While the state faces significant security challenges, Nwobu’s concerns about the effectiveness of Soludo’s strategy warrant serious consideration. As Anambra State grapples with insecurity, it is essential for the government to reassess its approach and prioritize the safety and security of its citizens.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.