NNPCL Gets ₦318bn for Frontier Oil Exploration in 8 Months, FAAC Data Shows

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has received ₦318.05 billion between January and August 2025 for frontier oil exploration, according to documents from the September Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting.

The deductions represent 30 percent of Production Sharing Contract (PSC) profits, automatically set aside monthly for exploration in inland basins under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

The law created the Frontier Exploration Fund, managed by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), to support oil search across under-explored basins such as Anambra, Bida, Dahomey, Sokoto, Chad, and Benue.

In July, the NUPRC unveiled its 2025 Frontier Basin Exploration and Development Plan, which outlined seismic surveys, stress-field detection, and drilling programmes. These include the logging of the Eba-1 well in Dahomey, a new wildcat in Bida Basin, and reassessment of old wells in Chad Basin.

Breakdown of Frontier Exploration Deductions (Jan–Aug 2025):

January: ₦31.77bn

February: ₦38.30bn

March: ₦61.49bn (sharp surge)

April: ₦36.58bn (40% drop)

May: ₦38.80bn

June: ₦6.83bn (lowest so far)

July: ₦25.34bn

August: ₦78.94bn (highest so far)

By August, allocations accumulated to ₦318.05bn. A parallel 30 percent deduction also went to NNPCL as management fees, raising its total take to ₦636.1bn in eight months.

Meanwhile, the 40 percent share of PSC profits that flows into the Federation Account has been squeezed by these deductions. Year-to-date, the account received ₦424.07bn — about ₦207.5bn below target.

Compounding fiscal pressures, NNPCL has yet to remit any part of its budgeted ₦2.17 trillion interim dividend for 2025. A FAAC subcommittee has demanded detailed financial records of all frontier exploration projects by September 19, but documents note the exercise remains “work in progress.”

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.