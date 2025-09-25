Nigeria’s External Debt Hits $108bn as Global Borrowing Surges to $338tn

By Godwin Okafor | Naija247news

Lagos, Sept. 25, 2025 — The world is drowning in debt, and Nigeria is not immune. A new report by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) shows that global debt soared to a record $337.7 trillion in the second quarter of 2025, driven by easier global financial conditions, a weaker U.S. dollar, and looser policies from major central banks.

While global heavyweights like China, the United States, Japan, and France accounted for the sharpest increases, the debt story carries equally profound implications for emerging markets, including Nigeria. Africa’s largest economy now carries an external debt load of roughly $108 billion (₦121 trillion), according to the Debt Management Office (DMO).

This number may appear modest when stacked against the trillions racked up by Washington or Beijing, but Nigeria’s vulnerability lies elsewhere: its debt service-to-revenue ratio, one of the most precarious in the world.

Nigeria’s Debt Picture in a Global Context

The IIF report underscores that global debt jumped by $21 trillion in just six months, a surge not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic stimulus era. For advanced economies, this was often a strategic move to stimulate growth, invest in green transitions, and stabilise financial markets.

But for Nigeria, debt accumulation has been less strategic and more a function of survival financing. Persistent oil theft, volatile crude prices, subsidy reforms, and the rising cost of governance have pushed Abuja deeper into borrowing.

Nigeria’s domestic challenge is compounded by global dynamics:

• Emerging markets’ debt-to-GDP ratio hit a record 242.4%, suggesting that output growth is lagging behind debt expansion.

• Total emerging market debt reached $109 trillion, with Nigeria contributing its share while struggling to lift productivity and diversify revenue.

• Bond market redemptions loom large. Emerging markets collectively face $3.2 trillion in repayments before year-end, raising concerns about refinancing risks.

Why Nigeria’s $108bn Matters

On the surface, Nigeria’s external debt stock is small compared to peers. But numbers must be weighed against fiscal capacity and revenue strength.

• In 2023, over 73% of federal revenues went into debt servicing. This means the government had barely one-quarter of its income left to fund infrastructure, education, healthcare, or security.

• Over 40% of Nigeria’s external debt is dollar- or euro-denominated. A sudden strengthening of the U.S. dollar — the reverse of the current trend — could sharply inflate repayment costs.

• Abuja has relied heavily on Eurobonds, Chinese loans, and multilateral borrowing. With bond vigilantes increasingly wary of fiscal indiscipline, Nigeria risks paying higher interest to access capital markets.

The Risks Ahead

If left unchecked, Nigeria risks sliding into a debt-overhang trap, where borrowing is used to pay off previous loans instead of investing in growth. This cycle can weaken investor confidence, crowd out private investment, and expose the country to external shocks.

The warning signs are already visible:

• Revenue Fragility: Despite rising oil prices, Nigeria’s production remains below OPEC quota due to theft and underinvestment. Non-oil revenues are growing but insufficient to cover obligations.

• Political Pressures: State governors demand bailouts, while subsidy removal has created a new wave of social spending demands.

• Infrastructure Financing: The Tinubu administration’s industrialisation drive will require billions more in loans unless revenue mobilisation improves.

Lessons from Africa and Beyond

History offers painful reminders. Zambia defaulted on its external debt in 2020 after overreliance on Chinese loans and Eurobonds. Ghana recently entered a restructuring programme with the IMF after its debt became unsustainable. Nigeria must avoid a similar fate by learning from these cautionary tales.

Outside Africa, Indonesia’s nickel boom offers another warning. Despite billions in foreign investment, the environmental, health, and social costs have outpaced the benefits for ordinary citizens. Nigeria, rich in lithium, gas, and oil, must ensure resource-driven borrowing does not become another story of elite bargains over public interest.

A Smarter Debt Strategy for Nigeria

Nigeria cannot stop borrowing — at least not immediately. Infrastructure gaps, energy transition needs, and social demands are too large. But the country must change how it borrows and spends:

1. Transparency First: All loan agreements, especially with bilateral partners like China, should be made public to restore confidence.

2. Debt-for-Development Swaps: Explore innovative financing where debt is exchanged for commitments on renewable energy or education investment.

3. Expand the Revenue Base: Nigeria must fix its tax-to-GDP ratio (currently around 10%) by widening the tax net, modernising customs, and cutting leakages.

4. Deepen Local Markets: Strengthen domestic bond markets to reduce reliance on volatile Eurobond issuance.

5. Sustainability Clauses: Borrowing for industrialisation must include environmental and social safeguards to prevent long-term costs.

Editorial View

Nigeria’s $108bn debt should not just be another statistic buried in global figures. It is a national warning light. While the world debates trillions, Nigeria must reckon with the reality that its fiscal margins are among the thinnest anywhere.

The IIF report is a mirror. Advanced economies may have the buffers to carry massive debt, but Nigeria does not. Every loan Abuja signs today will shape whether tomorrow’s Nigeria is prosperous or trapped.

The choice is not between borrowing and abstinence, but between reckless borrowing and responsible borrowing. If debt is tied to productive growth, transparency, and sustainability, it can be a ladder. If not, it risks becoming a shackle.

