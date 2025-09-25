Nigerian Stocks Rebound with ₦279bn Gain as ASI Rises 0.31% on Renewed Investor Interest

Lagos, Sept. 25, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) staged a comeback on Thursday, reversing four straight sessions of losses as the market closed 0.31 per cent stronger, with investors raking in a fresh ₦279 billion.

The rally was buoyed by improved bargain-hunting and renewed investor interest in stocks such as Mecure Industries, Oando, Mc Nicholas, CHAMS, Legend Internet, and 29 others.

Specifically, the market capitalisation, which opened at ₦89.063 trillion, added ₦279 billion to close at ₦89.342 trillion. Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) gained 432.94 points to settle at 141,149.04, compared with 140,716.10 recorded on Wednesday.

Market breadth closed positive with 34 gainers against 22 losers, reflecting stronger sentiment among investors.

Leading the day’s advancers, Mecure Industries surged 9.89 per cent to close at ₦26.10. It was followed by Oando, which appreciated by 9.50 per cent to ₦49, while Mc Nicholas gained 9.31 per cent to close at ₦3.64 per share.

CHAMS rose by 9.24 per cent, finishing at ₦3.43, while Legend Internet advanced by 9.18 per cent to ₦5.35 per share.

On the flip side, Eterna Plc led the losers with a 10 per cent drop to close at ₦27.90. Sovereign Trust Insurancefollowed with a 4.84 per cent decline to ₦2.95, while The Initiates Plc fell 3.84 per cent to ₦12.02 per share. Caverton Offshore Support Group dipped 3.76 per cent to ₦6.40, while Fidson Healthcare shed 3.72 per cent to close at ₦41.40 per share.

In terms of activity, market turnover surged significantly. A total of 5.5 billion shares valued at ₦419.7 billion were traded in 20,399 deals, compared to Wednesday’s 442.6 million shares worth ₦16.9 billion exchanged in 21,684 deals.

Aradel Holdings dominated the market chart with 693.3 million shares worth ₦388.2 billion. Consolidated Hallmark Holdings followed with 333.3 million shares valued at ₦1.3 billion, while Sterling Nigeria traded 104.9 million shares worth ₦771.8 million.

Among tier-one banks, Zenith Bank recorded 45.5 million units valued at ₦3.14 billion, while Unity Bank moved 4 million shares worth ₦12.7 million.

Market Outlook:

Analysts say the rebound reflects renewed investor appetite for undervalued equities following recent profit-taking. However, the market remains sensitive to macroeconomic indicators, including inflation trends, interest rate decisions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and global oil price movements.

With Q3 earnings season around the corner, investors are expected to continue bargain-hunting in fundamentally strong stocks, though intermittent profit-taking may trigger short-term volatility.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.